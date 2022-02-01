Style experts say these seven fashion trends will be huge in 2022

Page Six could also be compensated and/or obtain an affiliate fee in the event you purchase by way of our hyperlinks.

We could solely be one month into 2022, but it surely’s not too quickly to check out a recent development or two.

And in the case of singling out the types that’ll quickly be in all places, it helps to seek the advice of the professionals.

That’s why we requested celeb stylist Jan-Michael Quammie and designers Duckie Confetti, Elle B. Mambetov and Davon Bean to weigh in on the seems to be they predict shall be massive information this yr.

Keep studying to find the developments they’re eyeing — and to buy each, in the event you’re so inclined.

After all, as Confetti advised us, “Fashion should be fun! Do not feel confined to rules, and always wear [your style] with confidence.”

Everyday luxurious

Cardi B sporting Dior. Instagram

It’s lastly time to start out dressing up once more — and as Cardi B proved when she took her newborn son for a stroll in head-to-toe Dior, you don’t want a special day to take action.

“Couture is starting to feel more approachable and wearable,” mentioned Quammie, who types “Matrix Resurrections” actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The identical goes for crimson carpet seems to be, with Elle B. Zhou designer Mambetov pointing to the comparatively easy and streamlined types Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin wore to the 2021 Met Gala as proof. Their all-black outfits (by Drew House and Saint Laurent, respectively) have been all vogue, no frills.

Shop the development: Stella McCartney Woven Track Pants ($150), Burberry Vilan Check High-Neck Top ($510), Balenciaga Strapless Fleece Corset Top ($1,350)

Faux fur

Olivia Rodrigo sporting a pretend fur-trimmed jacket. Instagram

Speaking of redefined luxurious, Confetti — whose designs have been worn by Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige and Mariah Carey, to call however a couple of — believes the fake fur will fly in 2022.

“Faux fur has improved immensely over the years and many brands are using it more casually on their garments,” he mentioned.

Shop the development: Eaves Knox Jacket ($428), Nordstrom Faux Fur Capelet ($98), Sam Edelman Faux Fur Hat ($38)

Loose layers

Gigi Hadid wearing outsized denim. Instagram

Not fairly prepared to surrender your comfortable garments? Fear not: Fly Geenius designer Bean (a favourite of stars like Teyana Taylor and A$AP Rocky) believes “stylish prints, looser fits and baggy everything” shall be massive this yr, too.

Rather than resembling the leggings and pullovers all of us lived in final yr, nevertheless, 2022’s tackle the development focuses on denim and outsized jackets and puffers “with an emphasis on gender neutrality,” in keeping with the designer.

Shop the development: Forever 21 Oversized Denim Jacket ($31.49), Everlane The A-Line Denim Short ($60), H&M Oversized Printed T-Shirt ($17.99)

Leather

Kendall Jenner sporting a tie-front leather-based jacket. Instagram

This celebrity-loved look isn’t going wherever.

“Whether it is real or fake, leather will always roll over from season to season,” Mambetov mentioned. “It’s so versatile, and it’s a great staple item to complete a look. It’s rich and timeless.”

Shop the development: Commando Faux Patent Leather Legging ($98), Universal Standard Leeron Leather Moto Jacket ($498), Lamarque Corey Mini Dress ($445)

Cardigans

Instagram

Thank Taylor Swift for this one, maybe.

“Cardigans are a must-have for spring and summer,” Confetti mentioned, including that the basic button-front sweater “adds great personality to your look.”

Shop the development: Hollister Easy V-Neck Crop Cardigan ($44.95), Windsor Stylishly Cozy Cable Knit Cardigan ($38.90), Madewell (Re)sourced Fleece Crop Cardigan ($69.99)

Green

Bella Hadid sporting a lime inexperienced sweatshirt. Instagram

Softer shades of sage have been all the trend final yr; now, take into account including hunter, olive or electrical inexperienced to your closet as an alternative. Both Confetti and Bean count on us all to be seeing inexperienced in 2022.

Shop the development: Found My Style Lime Green Satin Bustier Mini Dress ($64), Champion Powerblend Fleece Hoodie ($34), Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka Sneakers ($110)

Lilac

Kylie Jenner sporting an identical lavender set. Instagram

On the opposite hand, Mambetov and Quammie are leaning in the direction of softer pastel shades for 2022.

“I really love lilac and lavender,” mentioned Mambetov, who additionally serves as a world purchaser for Farfetch and has been seeing the gorgeous hues pop up throughout her appointments.

Shop the development: Topshop Sweetheart Neckline Fluffy Sweater ($25.35), Lululemon Scuba High-Rise French Terry Jogger ($89), Icing Hair Scrunchi ($2.99)