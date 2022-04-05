Style of Sport Honors Special Olympics Athlete Chris Nikic

The following is an excerpt by Style of Sport from the article titled The IRONMAN:

When Special Olympics Florida launched triathlon coaching in 2019, Chris was desirous to strive it. He instantly took to the game. His father Nik Nikic, Managing Partner of Sales Optimizer LLC, formulated a coaching program with Chris’s Unified Partner coach, Dan Grieb. They utilized a 1% Better gross sales efficiency software, and adjusted it for Chris’s train to get 1% higher, stronger, and quicker every single day.

In August 2019, Chris accomplished his first triathlon, a dash distance (.5 mile swim, 12.4 mile bike, 3.1 mile run) in 1:41. He adopted that in January 2020 with an Olympic distance triathlon (roughly double the dash ) in 4:25. In May, he accomplished a 70.3 Half Ironman in 8:25, main as much as the Ironman 140 that November in 16:46.

Says Nik, “Chris has been the best student I’ve ever had in my life. He just follows the plan to a T”. Chris acquired numerous prestigious awards in 2021 together with the Laureus Sporting Moment of the Year Award and ESPY Award for Best Athlete with a Disability.