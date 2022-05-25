Submission Deadline, Changes Announced To Groovy & Soca Monarch Competition – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Carnival Music Management Committee (CMMC) introduced the deadline for the submission of songs for the Groovy and Power Soca Competition as June third, 2022.

Artistes occupied with collaborating within the 2022 Groovy and Power Soca Monarch are required to submit their composition, to the workplace of the CPMC at Seagrapes Avenue, Rodney Bay, or the Cultural Development Foundation, Barnard Hill, Castries, no later than 4:00 pm on June third.

The CMMC additionally introduced modifications to the judging format of this 12 months’s Groovy and Soca Monarch competitors in phases as damaged down beneath:

Pre-selection: Submissions entered through USB drive for the Groovy and Power Soca Competitions, can be judged by a panel(s) below the supervision of the CMMC, CPMC, and Events Company of Saint Lucia (ECSL). At this stage, forty (40) songs from every style can be chosen to undergo to the following stage.

Elimination/Soca Quarters: – This will take the type of a dwell audition on June 11, the place artistes from the Groovy and Soca style will go earlier than the judges to current their compositions. 20 songs from every style can be chosen to maneuver on to the semi-final stage.

Semi-Finals/Soca Semis – This stage of the competitors can be held on the National Cultural Centre Grounds on June 24, and can be open to most people.

Soca Monarch Finals – A most of 9 performers can be chosen in every style to compete in opposition to the defending Monarch for the finals on July 8.

Claude Paul, Chairman of the CMMC says “We’re looking forward to receiving the song submissions for this year’s Groovy and Power Soca Monarch from our Artistes. We’re expecting a really exciting competition this year. The five (5) Tents have a packed schedule for patrons and we’re encouraging persons to go out and enjoy the entertainment and to of course do so safely.”

All songs should be submitted to the respective places of work on a USB drive together with a accomplished registration kind.

The USB drive should embody the competitors music in MP3 or WAV format, plus a TV observe containing back-up vocals and instrumentals for the dwell auditions.

Each Artist is allowed submission of 1 composition per style. Registration varieties, the competitors guidelines and judging standards are at present obtainable from the places of work of the ECSL and CDF and also will be obtainable at eventssaintlucia.com from Friday, 27 May.

Source: Carnival Music Management Committee. Headline picture: Power Soca Monarch RickyT and Groovy Soca Monarch Sly

