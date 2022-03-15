“Substantial Discussion”: US, China Hold Talks On Ukraine War

The assembly between American and Chinese officers befell on Monday.

Washington:

High-level US and Chinese officers engaged Monday in “substantial discussion” on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the White House stated after talks held in Rome between the 2 superpowers.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Yang Jiechi, the Chinese Communist Party’s chief diplomat, didn’t deal with reporters after their assembly in a lodge.

The White House stated the 2 officers additionally “underscored the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between the United States and China.”

