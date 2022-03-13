Successful ageing about postcode: study

Where a neighbourhood’s medical providers are positioned, how a lot inexperienced area it gives and the way prepared its volunteers are can have an effect on the flexibility of older Australians to efficiently age at dwelling, researchers say.

Dr Danielle Taylor believes a brand new well being, ageing and surroundings index developed on the University of Adelaide will assist consider not solely elements that assist senior residents however these which render them extra susceptible.

As a place to begin, her employees have mapped out 142 postcode areas inside the South Australian capital to find out these the place folks over 65 are most ‘at-risk or protected’.

The first to be assessed is a suburb related to greater publicity to mortality and early transition to residential aged care, Dr Taylor says.

Some 40 variables are being examined throughout six indicator teams: earnings and employment, schooling, housing and well being, social connectedness, geographical entry and bodily surroundings.

“While environments are by nature complex, using the HAVEN index we have shown neighbourhood environments are significantly associated with the health and wellbeing of older people and the ability of older Australians seeking care to age in place,” Dr Taylor mentioned.

Outcomes from the federal aged care royal fee, which handed down its findings in March final 12 months, present most Australians would like to remain at dwelling so long as potential.

“Keeping older Australians independent, active, healthy and happy for longer is a worthy goal, not only because of the benefit to them but also … the economic benefit it can deliver,” Dr Taylor mentioned.

“We are not simply talking about savings to the public purse through their reduced need for health services but also the productivity gains brought about by the contributions older Australians make to the economy and society when they are able to age well.”

So far the HAVEN index has clearly proven optimising environmental elements is vital to finest supporting wholesome ageing, Dr Taylor mentioned.

University of Adelaide Professor Renuka Visvanathan, a member of the World Health Organisation’s Clinical Consortium of Healthy Ageing, mentioned the index is particularly related in mild of the UN’s Healthy Ageing Decade.

“This is a period where internationally we are focusing our efforts on developing a more comprehensive understanding of the many factors that contribute to successful ageing,” she mentioned.