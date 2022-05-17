‘Such little value’: WA families horrified by Activ’s decision to close disability employment workshops

The closures will have an effect on about 90 workers and 700 supported workers throughout websites in Bentley, Osborne Park, Rockingham, Bunbury, Busselton, Kalgoorlie and Geraldton.

In saying the transfer, the inspiration stated it could refocus its efforts on alternatives in smaller settings like cleansing, upkeep and gardening, which might permit Activ workers to spend extra time with particular person supported workers.

A change within the federal funding for supported employment was introduced in July 2020, with the NDIS taking on from the Department of Social Services’ Disability Employment Assistance program and organisations given till the beginning of 2022 to maneuver to the brand new framework.

Heath stated Activ was taking a look at a $6.5 million loss on the employment a part of the enterprise this yr because it transitioned to the NDIS funding mannequin.

He stated the inspiration was working with the NDIS and the federal authorities to construct up its new companies “as quickly as possible”.