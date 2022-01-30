Sudan army-led Council signals tougher line on UN mediation

The deputy head of Sudan’s military-led Sovereign Council stated on Saturday a UN envoy ought to be working as a “facilitator and not a mediator,” signaling an obvious more durable line in the direction of worldwide efforts to resolve a political disaster.

A United Nations mission led by particular envoy Volker Perthes started talks this month to assist resolve the standoff which adopted a coup final 12 months. Previously, the Sovereign Council has welcomed the UN initiative, and Perthes has stated the military had no objections to his presence.

“The head of the United Nations’ Integrated Transition Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) should be a facilitator and not a mediator,” the Council’s deputy head, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, stated in an announcement.

The Council was not shunning the worldwide neighborhood however “rejects interference in domestic affairs,” he stated.

Dagalo’s assertion didn’t clarify what had prompted his remark. Perthes and the Council couldn’t instantly be reached for remark.

A Sovereign Council committee investigating protester deaths stated on Saturday it had collected testimony from witnesses in an anti-coup protest on Jan. 17 wherein seven individuals had been killed.

