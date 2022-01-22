Sudan deputy leader on rare visit to Ethiopia | News24

Sudan’s deputy chief heads to Ethiopia on Saturday for a two-day go to throughout a time of border tensions.

Sudan’s second strongest chief was heading to Ethiopia on Saturday, a uncommon go to by an official from Khartoum that comes amid border tensions, state media stated.

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, extensively generally known as Hemeti, who’s quantity two in Sudan’s ruling council, will likely be in Ethiopia on a two-day official go to to satisfy “several Ethiopian officials”, the SUNA information company reported.

Daglo is head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a a lot feared and highly effective paramilitary unit that’s accused of atrocities within the western area of Darfur.

Relations between Khartoum and Addis Ababa deteriorated because of a territorial battle over the disputed Al-Fashaqa border area, the place Ethiopian farmers domesticate fertile land claimed by Sudan.

There have been sporadic lethal clashes between the 2 sides in recent times.

Al-Fashaqa additionally borders Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray area, and tens of 1000’s of Ethiopian refugees have crossed into Sudan fleeing preventing.

In November, Sudan’s armed forces stated six troopers had been killed in an assault by armed teams and militias linked to the Ethiopian navy, a report denied by Addis Ababa, who blamed rebels from Tigray.

Sudan, together with Egypt, can also be locked in a bitter dispute over Ethiopia’s mega-dam on the Blue Nile.

The two downstream international locations, depending on the river for many of their water, see Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam as an existential risk.

Both Khartoum and Addis Ababa are mired in crises.

Sudan has been rocked by weeks of mass demonstrations since an October 25 navy takeover that derailed the nation’s fragile transition to civilian rule, with not less than 73 anti-coup protesters killed in a bloody crackdown.

Ethiopia nonetheless seeks to finish a battle that broke out in November 2020 following months of mounting rancour between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s authorities and the previous ruling occasion of the northernmost Tigray area, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

The preventing has displaced hundreds of thousands, and, in keeping with UN estimates, pushed a whole lot of 1000’s to the brink of hunger.

