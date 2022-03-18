Sudan group says 187 wounded in latest anti-coup protests

Nearly 200 folks have been wounded within the newest protests to erupt within the Sudanese capital over deteriorating financial situations following a army take-over, a health care provider’s union mentioned Friday.

The Sudan’s Doctors Committee issued an announcement saying that 187 folks had been wounded in clashes with police in Khartoum on Thursday, 70 of whom had been seemingly struck by rubber bullets. Three of the wounded had been shot in both the pinnacle or chest and are at the moment in intensive care, it added.

Riot police used tear fuel to disperse 1000’s of protesters who had sought to succeed in the Republican Palace, seat of the army authorities. Videos posted on social media confirmed police firing tear fuel.

Thursday’s marches had been the newest in near-daily road protests for the reason that army took over on October 25, eradicating a civilian-led transitional authorities. Since then, a minimum of 87 folks have been killed and 1000’s wounded in a bloody crackdown on protesters, in response to the physician’s union.

