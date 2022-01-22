Sudan leader Hamdan Daglo makes rare, official visit to Ethiopia amid border tensions

Sudan’s second strongest chief was heading to Ethiopia on Saturday, a uncommon go to by an official from Khartoum that comes amid border tensions, state media mentioned.

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, extensively generally known as Hemeti, who’s quantity two in Sudan’s ruling council, will probably be in Ethiopia on a two-day official go to to satisfy “several Ethiopian officials,” the SUNA information company reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Daglo is head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a a lot feared and highly effective paramilitary unit that’s accused of atrocities within the western area of Darfur.

Relations between Khartoum and Addis Ababa deteriorated on account of a territorial battle over the disputed al-Fashaqa border area, the place Ethiopian farmers domesticate fertile land claimed by Sudan.

There have been sporadic lethal clashes between the 2 sides lately.

Al-Fashaqa additionally borders Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray area, and tens of 1000’s of Ethiopian refugees have crossed into Sudan fleeing combating.

In November, Sudan’s armed forces mentioned six troopers had been killed in an assault by armed teams and militias linked to the Ethiopian army, a report denied by Addis Ababa, who blamed rebels from Tigray.

Sudan, together with Egypt, can be locked in a bitter dispute over Ethiopia’s mega-dam on the Blue Nile.

The two downstream international locations, depending on the river for many of their water, see Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam as an existential menace.

Both Khartoum and Addis Ababa are mired in crises.

Sudan has been rocked by weeks of mass demonstrations since an October 25 army takeover that derailed the nation’s fragile transition to civilian rule, with at the very least 73 anti-coup protesters killed in a bloody crackdown.

Ethiopia nonetheless seeks to finish a battle that broke out in November 2020 following months of mounting rancor between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s authorities and the previous ruling social gathering of the northernmost Tigray area, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

The combating has displaced thousands and thousands, and, in accordance with UN estimates, pushed tons of of 1000’s to the brink of hunger.

Read extra:

Sudanese hold ‘day for martyrs’ after anti-coup protest deaths

Sudan military chief Burhan announces ministerial appointments: Sovereign council

No US aid for Sudan until civilian-led government restored, violence ended: Statement