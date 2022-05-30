Sudan lifts state of emergency imposed since coup: Sovereign council

Sudan’s military chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan lifted Sunday a state of emergency imposed since final 12 months’s navy coup, the ruling sovereign council stated.

Burhan “issued a decree lifting the state of emergency nationwide,” the council stated in a press release. The order was made “to prepare the atmosphere for a fruitful and meaningful dialogue that achieves stability for the transitional period,” it added.

