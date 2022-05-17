Sudan sanctuary offers haven for exotic birds

Nestled to the east of Sudan’s capital Khartoum, a lush sanctuary is dwelling to dozens of unique birds from far and extensive.

Akram Yehia, proprietor of the 400-square-metre (4,300-square-foot) Marshall Nature Reserve, arrange the large caged aviary within the backyard of his dwelling 4 years in the past and handcrafted dozens of nest bins. He created a habitat of timber, including a backyard pond and misters to chill off from the scorching Sudanese warmth. More than 100 birds of 13 completely different species now inhabit the reserve.

Ring-necked parakeets, finches, in addition to Meyers and red-rumped parrots fly on the branches and compete for the reserve’s nest bins.

Sudanese and overseas guests are solely allowed to go to for 2 to 3 hours a day.