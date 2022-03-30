Sudan’s Burhan in first post-coup visit to Egypt

Sudan’s General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Wednesday began his first official go to to Egypt since final yr’s navy coup.

Burhan, greeted on arrival by Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in a ceremony broadcast stay on state tv, was accompanied by the top of common intelligence providers, based on Sudan’s ruling council.

Sudan has been reeling from political turmoil and common mass protests since military chief Burhan led an October 25 navy coup which drew worldwide condemnation and sparked essential help cuts.

At least 92 individuals have been killed in a crackdown on anti-coup protests since October, based on medics.

The demonstrations have deepened Sudan’s financial woes, with the native foreign money depreciating towards the greenback as gas and meals costs skyrocket.

The coup upended a transition painstakingly negotiated between navy and civilian leaders following the 2019 ouster of president Omar al-Bashir.

Burhan’s go to follows his journeys to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates earlier this month.

Sudan and Egypt, together with different Arab nations, share fears of the affect of cuts in world wheat provides following Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

