Sudan’s ruling junta rejects Western criticism of arrests as ‘blatant interference’

Sudan on Friday denounced Western criticism of the arrest of two high-profile former officers against army rule and charged with corruption, saying it was opposite to “diplomatic norms and practices.”

Khalid Omer Yousif and Wagdi Salih had been arrested on Wednesday, a transfer Norway, the United States, Britain, the European Union, Canada, and Switzerland condemned as “harassment and intimidation” by Sudan’s army authorities.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This is blatant interference in internal Sudanese affairs, contrary to diplomatic norms and practices,” the Sudanese Foreign Ministry stated in an announcement.

Both males had been a part of the government that was toppled on Oct. 25 and had been detained within the weeks following. Since then, army leaders have repeatedly warned of overseas interference.

The two had been concerned in a taskforce that seized property from members of ousted President Omar al-Bashir’s regime that has come beneath criticism from the army. A committee reviewing its work stated on Sunday it had discovered irregularities.

“The two citizens referred to were in fact detained based on clear criminal suspicion, not as a result of any political charge or motive, and the ambassadors concerned should have taken care to obtain accurate information from official sources,” the overseas ministry assertion stated.

The coup ended a partnership between the army and civilian political events, drawing worldwide condemnation and plunging Sudan into turmoil, with frequent nationwide demonstrations towards the coup and a wave of political detentions.

Lawyers instructed Reuters this week greater than 100 individuals stay in jail, whereas some 2,000 had been arrested and launched.

Protests organized by neighborhood resistance committees have drawn lots of of hundreds of individuals, and no less than 79 have been killed and greater than 2,000 injured in crackdowns.

Read extra:

Protesters take to Sudan’s streets once more, decrying coup and arrests

Sudan export highway blockaded as protests stoked by trade woes

UN Sudan special mission to wrap up consultations, publish document