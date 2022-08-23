Sudarsan Pattnaik posts video of garbage around India Gate, shares what happened next

India Gate, a spot of historic significance and a well-liked tourist spot, is visited by lots of of individuals each day. Many additionally take the chance to share videos and pictures from the palace. Recently, celebrated sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik too did the identical. However, whereas expressing his happiness after visiting the place, he additionally shared a cause that left him “disheartened.” He shared pictures to indicate rubbish scattered across the place.

“Happy to visit #IndiaGate #Delhi today but was disheartened to see the garbage lying around. Request authorities to please take action and appeal to people to keep our cities clean especially the sites of national significance. #BeatPlasticPollution,” he wrote whereas posting the video. He additionally shared a number of extra footage with the identical caption.

Take a have a look at the publish:

Within a number of hours of sharing his concern, the artist once more took to Twitter and this time to share how authorities have cleaned up the place. “Thank you so much authorities for quick response. I appeal to people to keep our cities clean especially the sites of national significance. #BeatPlasticPollution,”he wrote whereas sharing the images of India Gate.

People shared numerous feedback on all of the tweets. “Good follow up,” wrote a Twitter person. “Thanks. Pls keep visiting and tweeting. We need the place to stay clean always!” expressed one other. “This gets cleaned up every morning but the dirt piles up every evening,” commented a 3rd.