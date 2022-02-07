“Suddenly, Weather Turned Bad”: Akhikesh Yadav Ally’s Jibe At PM

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s ally Jayant Chaudhary aimed a barb on the BJP at the moment as Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his first bodily rally in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, on account of dangerous climate. Mr Chaudhary, who has a considerable help base among the many Jats and farmers in western Uttar Pradesh, mentioned the BJP is simply not able to face the individuals after failing to maintain their guarantees.

“The BJP had earlier promised better electricity and development in Bijnor. If the PM had visited them today people would have asked questions. So suddenly BJP’s weather turned bad,” he mentioned at a rally in Meerut Cantonment.

Bijnor has eight meeting seats, of which 5 are with the BJP and the remainder three are with the Samajwadi Party. The district, the place virtually 50 % inhabitants is of Dalits and Muslims, has two Lok Sabha seats– Bijnor and Nagina — each of that are with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party.

The Jat chief additionally took a swipe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remark that he’ll “cool down” different events.

“They want us to cool down but there is a lot of heat here. They want to talk about Jinnah but we want to talk about jobs and sugarcane dues,” he mentioned.