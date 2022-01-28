Sue Gray report: Police ask for ‘minimal reference’ to Partygate events it is probing

London’s Metropolitan Police has requested the Cabinet Office report back to make “minimal reference” into the allegations of lockdown-busting events that it’s presently investigating, which could lead on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s authorities to launch a redacted, partial model of the extremely anticipated doc.

The police stated in an announcement they didn’t ask for “any limitations on other events in the report, or for the report to be delayed,” however provides that it’s in “ongoing contact with the Cabinet Office, including on the content of the report, to avoid any prejudice to our investigation.”

Westminster is bracing for senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report, which appears to be like into proof round a number of gatherings inside Downing Street and Whitehall during the last eighteen months which will have damaged coronavirus guidelines. After days of false alarms, it’s now anticipated to be published on Monday on the earliest.

After weeks of media revelations, the Met announced Tuesday it will open an investigation. Sue Gray has offered data gathered as a part of her personal investigation to the police.

The Gray report is full however has not but been despatched to Johnson, as there are authorized considerations that publishing a few of her findings on the eight alleged occasions being checked out by the police might prejudice their investigation, POLITICO London Playbook reported Thursday.

If the report is printed earlier than the police investigation concludes, a number of the extra critical allegations could possibly be held again.