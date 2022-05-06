Suffolk Construction Voluntarily Halts All Boston Projects After Edison Power Plant Floor Collapse

BOSTON (CBS) – Suffolk Construction has ordered a “Safety Standdown” in any respect of its tasks within the City of Boston via Friday after three employees had been harm throughout a floor collapse on Wednesday.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has opened inspections with Suffolk, together with Northstar Contracting Group, Inc. and TRC Companies. Those three firms are employers on the redevelopment of the previous Edison Power Plant in South Boston.

A cantilevered flooring collapsed Wednesday on the constructing. Two employees had been instantly faraway from the particles and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening accidents. A 3rd employee’s decrease legs had been trapped underneath a big piece of the ground for greater than three hours earlier than they had been rescued.

During the development pause, Suffolk will conduct a “comprehensive review and evaluation” of security requirements and procedures

“This is a voluntary action on the part of Suffolk. We strive daily to fulfill our continuing commitment to safe operations, demonstrate compassion for our employees and trade partners, and keep our projects safe in every way,” Chairman and CEO John Fish wrote to mission groups on Thursday. “The effort will reenergize and bolster that very strong commitment. Safety continues to be the number one priority of this company, and that will never change.”