Suffolk Police: Driver charged with DWI after crashing into police vehicle, injuring sergeant on Long Island Expressway

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. — A driver was arrested and charged with DWI after he allegedly struck a police automobile and injured a sergeant Sunday on the Long Island Expressway.

It occurred at round 4:40 a.m. on the westbound aspect close to Exit 55 in Hauppauge, Suffolk Police stated.

According to police, Tracy Smith, 30, veered from the lane in his 2021 Volkswagen and hit a Highway Patrol Bureau automobile that was parked behind one other automotive within the shoulder. The patrol automobile’s lights had been on, police stated.

The sergeant within the patrol automotive was handled at Stony Brook University Hospital and launched, in keeping with police.

Police stated Smith additionally struck a 2008 Ford in one other lane, however nobody in that automotive was harm.

Smith was not harm, they stated.

Trending News