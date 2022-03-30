Sukhoi Fighter Jet Tyre Bursts At Pune Airport, Runway Closed For 2 Hours

The runway was closed until 3:30 pm, affecting arrivals and departures. (Representational)

Pune:

In a minor accident at the moment on the Pune International airport, a Sukhoi fighter jet had a tyre burst whereas touchdown on the airport resulting in a blockage of the runway, information company ANI reported. The runway was shut for 2 hours and passengers needed to face inconvenience as many flights have been diverted to Mumbai and different locations, native media reported. Departures have been additionally affected as flights didn’t take off throughout the closure.

The runway was then cleared by the Indian Air Force personnel and opened for flying operations after required checks.

The runway was closed until 3:30 pm, affecting arrivals and departures.

“Due to runway closure in Pune (PNQ) till 1530 hours, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected,” SpiceJet tweeted.

#Update: Due to runway closure in Pune (PNQ) until 1530 hours, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to maintain a test on their flight standing through https://t.co/VkU7yLjZly. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) March 30, 2022

Pune Aiport’s runway operation is managed by the Indian Air Force because the district doesn’t have a separate airport for civilian operation.