Sullivan warns China could face costs if it supports a Russian invasion of Ukraine

It’s additionally price noting that the English model of the Putin-Xi assertion doesn’t point out the phrase Ukraine, Sullivan stated earlier on “Fox News Sunday,” which “suggests that China is not so excited about cheerleading Russia on Ukraine.”

On a number of TV networks on Sunday, Sullivan spoke an identical narrative, telling reporters that the United States is ready for any timeline during which Putin decides to behave, whether or not an invasion is available in days or perhaps weeks. Sullivan and U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield each made it clear they consider diplomacy continues to be a viable path.

“We’re still working to discourage the Russians from making the wrong choice,” Thomas-Greenfield stated on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Sullivan additionally confirmed that the U.S. and its allies are prepared to barter with Russia on missile deployments in Europe if Russia retreats.

“We are prepared alongside our allies and partners to negotiate issues of mutual concern when it comes to European security, and yes, that would include reciprocal limitations on the placement of offensive missiles,” Sullivan stated on Fox. “It would include greater transparency measures, it would include mechanisms to reduce the possibility of mistake or escalation if there were incidents at sea or in the air. We are prepared to do all of that, just as we have been over the course of the past decades in the Cold War and after.”

During the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, on the top of the Cold War, the U.S. made concessions on missiles in Turkey as a part of an answer to a disaster that threatened to result in nuclear conflict between the United States and Soviet Union.

“If Russia wants to sit at the table into that, we are prepared to come flanked by allies and partners and negotiate an outcome along those lines,” Sullivan continued. “If Russia chooses to go a different path, we are ready for that too.”