Sultan Of Brunei’s Daughter Gets Married In Spectacular 7-Day Wedding

Princess Fadzillah married Abdullah Al-Hashemi in an elaborate 7-day celebration.

Princess Fadzillah Lubabul, the daughter of the Sultan of Brunei, bought married in an elaborate week-long marriage ceremony which kicked off on January 16. As the top of oil-rich Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is likely one of the world’s wealthiest royals with a web price that’s upwards of $20 billion, in keeping with Forbes. Princess Fadzillah, the ninth of his 12 youngsters, is popularly referred to as the “sporty princess”. She married Abdullah Al-Hashemi in a spectacular seven-day celebration, carrying jewelry borrowed from her step-mother’s royal assortment, Tatler reported.

36-year-old Princess Fadzillah is the daughter of Hajah Mariam, the Sultan’s second spouse, whom he divorced in 2003. The couple had 4 youngsters, together with 30-year-old Prince Mateen, who’s an Instagram star in his personal proper.

Prince Mateen wished his elder sister on her marriage ceremony and shared just a few photos from the ceremony. “Congratulations to the newlyweds,” he wrote. “I’m so happy for the both of you. Big love to my beautiful sister.”

According to Hola News, the marriage befell on the Sultan’s official residence, Istana Nurul Iman. It is among the many world’s largest palaces, with over 1,700 rooms and a banquet corridor that may accommodate as much as 5,000 individuals. One of the marriage ceremonies was additionally held on the nation’s Omar Ali Saifuddin Mosque.

Princess Fadzillah wore an beautiful diamond tiara for her marriage ceremony, in keeping with jewelry web site Tiara Mania. The tiara’s largest pear-shaped diamond is interchangeable with a heart-shaped diamond. Her marriage ceremony gown was designed by Malaysian designer Bernard Chandran.

For the reception, which was held a day after the January 23 marriage ceremony, the princess selected one other show-stopping tiara that includes six emeralds.

Princess Fadzillah is the captain of Brunei’s nationwide netball workforce and a graduate from Kingston University. Not a lot is find out about her husband, Abdullah Al-Hashemi, besides that he’s an Iraqi who lives in Canada.

