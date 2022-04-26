Summer Special: 5 Cooling Drinks From Bengal To Beat The Heat (Recipes Inside)

Summer is right here and the sudden improve in temperature is getting insufferable for many of us. The scorching warmth is resulting in headache, dehydration and a steady irritation within the physique. This is the place ACs and coolers come to the rescue; nonetheless, that too is a brief resolution to this months-long drawback. This is why well being specialists counsel altering our food regimen to maintain us cool from inside. One welcome addition to this summer time particular food regimen is cooling drinks. Coolers and sharbat not solely cool us down, but additionally assist us sustain the water stability in our physique. And what we get pleasure from essentially the most is the number of coolers accessible throughout India. That’s proper. If you discover, you’ll discover each area in India serving some particular drinks which can be distinctive and style scrumptious.

Here we deliver you some widespread summer time drink choices from Bengal which can be straightforward to make and soothes the soul to the core. Let’s have a look.

(Also Read: 5 Easy Homemade Ice Cream Recipes Under 30 Mins To Beat The Summer Heat,

Here’re 5 Summer Special Drinks From Bengal:

Much like chaas, ghol is butter milk with totally different spices infused in it. The solely distinction is chaas is saltier, whereas, ghol is a stability of candy and salt with some lemon zest on it. Ghol is tremendous straightforward to make and simply wants dahi, salt, sugar, gondoraj lebu and chilled water. But at all times keep in mind, use pink salt or black salt within the recipe as it’s wealthy in minerals and helps stop dehydration.

Ghol is one refreshing drink that you will need to have.

Aam Pora Sharbat:

Wondering what this drink is? It is principally Bengali-style aam panna, made with uncooked mango, water and spices. Sounds scrumptious, proper? All you have to do is roast the uncooked mango, mash the pulp and add it to blender with mint leaves, sugar, black salt, roasted cumin powder and black pepper. Now add water to this easy combine and make a fast drink out of it. Super straightforward, is not it? Do give it a attempt.

Gondhoraj Julep:

In Bengal, summer time requires a particular fragrant lemon known as gondhoraj lebu. It smells very like kafeir lime and provides a singular aroma to each dish you add in. Here we deliver you a scrumptious Bengali-style nimbu paani recipe that’s made with gondhoraj lebu. Click here for the recipe,

Daab Sharbat:

Coconut water wants no introduction. It is wholesome, tasty and cools you down in simply no time. Here’s a well-liked Bengali drink thought for you you can simply make with coconut water and tender coconut flesh. That’s proper. All you have to do is take chilled coconut water in a glass, add some sugar (if wanted) and a few lemon juice to it. Add coconut flesh to the glass and serve chilled.

We all are nicely conscious of bael or wooden apple. It is nutritious and hundreds you up with good quantity of vitamin A, B, C, fiber et al. To take advantage of this wholesome fruit, we recommend make a smoothie out of it. Traditionally known as bael pana in Bengali, it’s straightforward to make and makes for a scrumptious and healthful meal on a Summer morning.

Now that you’ve got all these drinks helpful, how about giving it a do that summer time. Do tell us which one of many above drinks you favored essentially the most.

