Summer youth support program gets results

A summer time program taking youth assist to the streets has recorded constructive outcomes with a roving staff of youth staff serving to greater than 100 younger neighborhood members entry assist in its first month.

Albany Youth Support Association, in collaboration with Albany PCYC, has been delivering its summer time youth program since January with a staff of youth staff getting out into the neighborhood to talk with younger individuals and allow them to know concerning the providers accessible.

Bolstered by $10,000 donated from the City of Albany and Rio Tinto, youth staff are visiting in style spots similar to Youth Challenge Park 4 days per week all through January and February.

AYSA chief government Ian Clarke mentioned this system allowed the organisation to succeed in individuals they wouldn’t in any other case encounter of their day-to-day operations.

“We have engaged with 161 young people during the first month of the program, and 122 of those have been referred on to the youth centre and also to other services, so it has been really positive and well received by the young people,” he mentioned.

“Some of them didn’t know about the places or services that were available to them so it is a good way of educating them.

“It demonstrated there were young people who were out there looking for additional services.

“From our perspective, it helps to build a knowledge and understanding of what is actually happening around Albany and things we can take to the City and to other agencies . . . to help us plan for the future.”

Albany Mayor Dennis Wellington mentioned the City was delighted to assist the initiative.

“Obviously there is a need and to get 160-odd contacts is a fantastic result,” he mentioned.