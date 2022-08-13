Sunday Edition: Pelosi Visits Taiwan. China Fires Back. – CNN 5 Things – Podcast on CNN Audio
Sunday Edition: Pelosi Visits Taiwan. China Fires Back.
Aug 7, 2022
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi touched down in Taiwan final week, ignoring warnings from each the Chinese authorities and the Biden administration. We study the response from China’s navy, how the go to might additional worsen US-China relations, and what it means for the hundreds of thousands of Taiwanese individuals caught within the center.
Guest: Will Ripley, CNN Senior International Correspondent