Americas

Sunday Edition: Pelosi Visits Taiwan. China Fires Back. – CNN 5 Things – Podcast on CNN Audio

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham6 seconds ago
0 1 minute read




Sunday Edition: Pelosi Visits Taiwan. China Fires Back. – CNN 5 Things – Podcast on CNN Audio


10 PM ET: Threats in opposition to FBI, Salman Rushdie attacked, Anne Heche’s situation & extra

5 Things

Listen to
CNN 5 Things

Sat, Aug 13


On your computer
On your mobile device
Smart speakers

US
World
Politics
Business

podcast

We convey you 5 tales that can get you up to the mark and on along with your day. Updates at 6am, 9am, 12pm, 5pm and 10pm Eastern, each weekday.

Sunday Edition: Pelosi Visits Taiwan. China Fires Back.

CNN 5 Things

Aug 7, 2022

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi touched down in Taiwan final week, ignoring warnings from each the Chinese authorities and the Biden administration. We study the response from China’s navy, how the go to might additional worsen US-China relations, and what it means for the hundreds of thousands of Taiwanese individuals caught within the center.

Guest: Will Ripley, CNN Senior International Correspondent

CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham6 seconds ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button