Sundowns clinch record fifth straight Premiership title after tepid draw with City | Sport

Themba Zwane (L) of Mamelodi Sundowns and Terence Felielies of Cape Town City. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns clinched their fifth straight DStv Premiership title, with 4 matches to spare, after they drew 0-0 with Cape Town City at Loftus on Wednesday.

Although they might have beloved to earn their crown with victory, City made them sweat as they tried to get a breakthrough.

The draw means Downs, on 58 factors after 28 video games, can’t be mathematically caught by any of Royal AM (45), City (41) or Orlando Pirates (41) beneath them within the desk.

AS IT HAPPENED | Mamelodi Sundowns 0-0 Cape Town City

The males from Pretoria appeared visibly downbeat after their shock 3-2 aggregate loss to Petro Luanda of Angola final weekend within the CAF Champions League quarter-finals.

However, their treble hopes are nonetheless alive now that the league title has been bagged alongside the MTN8 trophy from earlier within the season.

They subsequent meet Royal AM within the Nedbank Cup semi-finals at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban this Saturday (19:00).

After a tepid first half that glided by with out incident, Sundowns had a long-range shot by Aubrey Modiba tipped over the bar by City goalkeeper Hugo Marques after the hour.

The hosts had been urgent exhausting for the victory however City saved jabbing them away and depriving the champions-elect of clear lower probabilities.

Earlier, City may have snatched an unlikely lead themselves when Mduduzi Mdantsane couldn’t make the most of a large hole opening contained in the Downs defence and fired extensive of the mark.

With 4 minutes to go, Peter Shalulile went on a mazy run down the left flank however his goal-bound shot was blocked for a nook.

Gaston Sirino additionally attacked the City proper flank and pinged a harmful cross in added time that fell agonisingly wanting Sundowns’ males within the City field because the Capetonians cleared their traces frantically.

And nil-all is the way it ended, with the trio of coaches Rulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela embracing at full-time.

“It was nice to wrap up the title in front of our supporters,” stated Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena. “We missed them so much when they were barred from stadiums for two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“Winning would have been nicer, however there was no lack of effort from our boys tonight. City haven’t misplaced this 12 months and proved very resolute opponents.

“Five league titles in a row is an incredible achievement and the secret of our success is that everyone at the club works together, from the chairman down.”

Cape Town coach Eric Tinkler stated they got here to Pretoria hoping to “spoil Sundowns’ party by securing all three points”.

“We were extremely well organised defensively, which you have to be to contain a team with the attacking flair of Sundowns. The teams cancelled each other out.”

City can slender the hole behind Royal to a single level in the event that they win away to off-form Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday in Johannesburg.

In a match of few clearcut probabilities, Sundowns got here closest when Rushine de Reuck gained an aerial duel with Angolan goalkeeper Hugo Marques and nodded simply over.

– further reporting by AFP.