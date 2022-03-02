Sunil Gavaskar Hopes Virat Kohli Will Celebrate 100th Test With Special Batting Feat | Cricket News

Virat Kohli will play his one centesimal Test match when India host Sri Lanka within the first of a two-match Test collection beginning Friday in Mohali. The former India captain will develop into solely the twelfth Indian to play 100 Test matches. Kohli, who’s at the moment considered one of many world’s greatest batters, has a possibility to make the event much more particular as he is barely 38 runs away from finishing 8000 runs within the longest format of the sport. He is ready to develop into solely the sixth Indian becoming a member of an elite listing comprising greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman.

One of these greats, former India captain Gavaskar, hopes Kohli will obtain one other particular feat on his one centesimal Test.

Speaking to Star Sports after India’s T20I collection whitewash of Sri Lanka, Gavaskar stated, “I hope he celebrates his 100th Test with a hundred. Not many batsmen have done that. I know Colin Cowdrey, who was probably the first to play 100 Test matches, scored a hundred in his 100th Test. I know Javed Miandad has done it, Alex Stewart has done it.”

Kohli, by the way, has not scored a global century since 2019.

Gavaskar added that there can be a “sense of achievement” round Kohli’s one centesimal Test.

“It is going to be a sense of achievement. When you start playing cricket as a school kid, you want to play for India and hoping that you play for India for a certain while and suddenly success comes to you and then you go on from year to year and then the 100th Test comes to you.”

India can be favourites to win the upcoming Test collection towards Sri Lanka, having by no means misplaced to the islanders at house within the sport’s longest format.