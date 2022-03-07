Sports

Sunil Gavaskar Skewered Over “Don’t Think (Shane Warne) Greatest” Remark | Cricket News

India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar expressed his shock on the premature dying of Australian spin nice Shane Warne. Gavaskar lavished reward on Warne’s contribution to cricket, nonetheless, stated that the Australian was not the best spinner of all time. Speaking on a show on India Today, the Indian batting nice and former India captain stated that “Indian spinners and Muttiah Muralitharan were certainly better than Warne”. The Australian spinner died aged 52 on Friday on account of a suspected coronary heart assault in Koh Samui, Thailand.

Shane Warne took 708 Test wickets and one other 293 in one-day internationals, however Gavaskar stated that in his opinion, Sri Lankan spin ace Muralitharan was a “rank over him”.

“For me, the Indian spinners and Muttiah Muralitharan were certainly better than Warne. Because look at Warne’s record against India. It was pretty ordinary against India,” Gavaskar stated on India Today.

“Because he didn’t have much success against Indian players, who are very good players of spin bowling, I don’t think I would call him the greatest. I think, Muttiah Muralitharan with the success that he had against India would rank over him in my book.”

“He was always looking to live life fully, king size as they call it and he did that and maybe because he lived life in such a manner is perhaps the reason why his heart couldn’t take it and he passed away so soon,” Gavaskar stated.

The timing of Gavaskar’s feedback and his comment on Australian’s life-style upset a few of Warne’s followers on social media.

Warne’s dying adopted that of fellow Australian nice, wicketkeeper Rod Marsh, on the age of 74.

“Within the space of 24 hours, the cricket world has lost two giants of the game, not just Australian cricket but the cricket world. Rodney Marsh and then Shane Warne. This is unbelievable. Hard to come to grips with,” Gavaskar stated.

“He (Warne) mastered a craft which is so difficult, which is wrist spin. To pick 700-plus wickets like he did in Test cricket, hundreds more in one-day cricket tells you how good a bowler he was.

“Finger spin is quite a bit simpler, you’ve got extra management over what you need to bowl however leg spin or wrist spin may be very powerful. For him to have bowled the best way he did, the best way he appeared to create magic…at will was the explanation he was revered all around the cricketing world.”

