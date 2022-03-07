Sunil Gavaskar Skewered Over “Don’t Think (Shane Warne) Greatest” Remark | Cricket News

India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar expressed his shock on the premature dying of Australian spin nice Shane Warne. Gavaskar lavished reward on Warne’s contribution to cricket, nonetheless, stated that the Australian was not the best spinner of all time. Speaking on a show on India Today, the Indian batting nice and former India captain stated that “Indian spinners and Muttiah Muralitharan were certainly better than Warne”. The Australian spinner died aged 52 on Friday on account of a suspected coronary heart assault in Koh Samui, Thailand.

Shane Warne took 708 Test wickets and one other 293 in one-day internationals, however Gavaskar stated that in his opinion, Sri Lankan spin ace Muralitharan was a “rank over him”.

“For me, the Indian spinners and Muttiah Muralitharan were certainly better than Warne. Because look at Warne’s record against India. It was pretty ordinary against India,” Gavaskar stated on India Today.

“Because he didn’t have much success against Indian players, who are very good players of spin bowling, I don’t think I would call him the greatest. I think, Muttiah Muralitharan with the success that he had against India would rank over him in my book.”

“He was always looking to live life fully, king size as they call it and he did that and maybe because he lived life in such a manner is perhaps the reason why his heart couldn’t take it and he passed away so soon,” Gavaskar stated.

The timing of Gavaskar’s feedback and his comment on Australian’s life-style upset a few of Warne’s followers on social media.

Sunil Gavaskar on nationwide tv speaking about Warne’s poor bowling report in India and likewise insinuating that his coronary heart could not sustain together with his life-style. How is it attainable to be so bereft of sophistication and fundamental humanness? — Shubi Arun (@loudspeaker19) March 4, 2022

This is completely disgusting&classless Mr.#Gavaskar& @sardesairajdeep. Is this the time to ask “Do you think he is best spinner of all time?”& gavaskar is discussing Warne information&stats with out dodging it He simply handed away.Have some sense.@rohangava9 @IndiaToday #ShaneWarne https://t.co/pcg4tjevKO — Abhi (@abhi_is_online) March 5, 2022

Sunil Gavaskar makes use of Shane Warne’s dying an a possibility to say that Indian spinners and Muralitharan had been higher, due to their information in opposition to India. Honestly, Sunny, it isn’t the time.. might have simply sidestepped it. The physique is not even chilly buthttps://t.co/jiTzlCQxAX — Jack Mendel (@Mendelpol) March 5, 2022

Shameful interview Sunil Gavaskar and Rajdeep Sardesai. While Sunil G confirmed utter disrespect in the direction of a fantastic who has simply handed away, Rajdeep smiled and grinned all through — Kshitij Gupta (@kgbasic) March 4, 2022

Gavaskar must be banned from attending interviews and all! That touch upon Warne was so disgusting! Really felt unhealthy — Pandemic Pep (@afc_anubhav) March 5, 2022

Dear Sunil Gavaskar sir, Late Shane Warne had Glen McGrath, Damien Fleming, Jason Gillespie, Brett Lee with greater than 1000 take a look at wickets in his crew and but he had 708 take a look at wickets.in case you are saying he isn’t one of the best spinner ever performed then you’re smoking one thing actually unhealthy. — siddharth barjatya (@sidbarjatya) March 5, 2022

Randeep it is time you cease inviting the nice Sunil Gavaskar to your present. The man is a shame. No one places down a person the best way he did, within the day he died, on this case, the nice Shane Warne. Gavaskar was an entire failure in opposition to Dennis Lillee within the one collection he performed him — Marvin Rodrigues (@MarvinRodrigues) March 4, 2022

Gavaskar might be a egomaniac who thinks he and a few of his mates from his period are larger than the game itself. No sensitivity, no empathy. Just phrases that are supposed to harm somebody. Gideon Heigh was uncomfortable when Gavaskar was spouting his bs. — AV (@RangnickTime) March 5, 2022

Warne’s dying adopted that of fellow Australian nice, wicketkeeper Rod Marsh, on the age of 74.

“Within the space of 24 hours, the cricket world has lost two giants of the game, not just Australian cricket but the cricket world. Rodney Marsh and then Shane Warne. This is unbelievable. Hard to come to grips with,” Gavaskar stated.

“He (Warne) mastered a craft which is so difficult, which is wrist spin. To pick 700-plus wickets like he did in Test cricket, hundreds more in one-day cricket tells you how good a bowler he was.

“Finger spin is quite a bit simpler, you’ve got extra management over what you need to bowl however leg spin or wrist spin may be very powerful. For him to have bowled the best way he did, the best way he appeared to create magic…at will was the explanation he was revered all around the cricketing world.”

(With Reuters inputs)