Sunrise star shares new baby pics

Sunrise presenter Edwina Bartholomew has given beginning to her second little one, sharing photos to Instagram on Thursday.

The Channel 7 star shared an image of younger Thomas Bartholomew, who was welcomed to the world on Tuesday.

“Some small news from our family,” Bartholomew wrote on Thursday.

“Thomas Donald Elliott Varcoe born on the 1st of March, 2022.

“At such a difficult time for so many, many people, we hope Tom’s little face puts a smile on yours.”

Husband Neil Varcoe mentioned his son was partially named after his father.

“Introducing Thomas Donald Elliott Varcoe,” he mentioned. “We call him Tom. He arrived during a 1 in 100-year flood with flippers for feet. Donald was my father‘s name. He’d be proud.”

The couple even have a daughter named Molly, born in December 2019.

