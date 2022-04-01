Suns bracing for fiery Giants in AFL

Gold Coast are bracing for a fiery Greater Western Sydney because the Giants try and arrest their winless begin to the AFL season.

GWS are coming off a poor loss to Richmond and dropped Matt Flynn, Jarrod Brander and Jake Riccardi, after shedding Phil Davis and Jacob Hopper to critical accidents.

Suns coach Stuart Dew stated his prices wanted to attract on the endeavour and spirit they confirmed of their gutsy 13-point loss to reigning premiers Melbourne.

“We’ve got to maintain our intensity,” Dew stated.

“We all thought that game on the weekend was high pressure, high speed and high physicality, so we expect that from the Giants as well.

“That’s their primary mode of play, contested model,in order that’s how we anticipate them to come back out.

“Obviously Leon’s challenged them and said that’s not how they want to play so we expect them to come out with their best.

“It’s going to be a superb problem for us. We simply need to preserve that depth within the recreation and play with pace and physicality.”

Lachie Weller returns from COVID-19 protocols for Saturday’s clash at Giants Stadium, replacing Sam Flanders, but Izak Rankine was unable to prove his fitness to return from a hamstring injury.

“We simply made a name early … if he could not prepare absolutely, which we have been somewhat bit 50-50 on and we needed to go along with a little bit of certainty,” Dew stated.

“So we’ll begin to work again from the following week, which is disappointing, hasn’t come alongside like we might have favored.

“But really, (we’re) guided by the injury itself.”

The Giants known as on injury-prone ruckman Braydon Preuss to make his membership debut whereas Jake Stein, Lachlan Keeffe, James Peatling and final week’s medi-sub Matt de Boer have been all recalled.