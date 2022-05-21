Suns confident Thompson avoided third ACL

Gold Coast are assured Rory Thompson has averted a 3rd ACL tear after the luckless defender was compelled out of their loss to the Western Bulldogs with a left knee harm.

Just three video games into his AFL comeback, Thompson, 31, hobbled off after a contest within the second time period at Mars Stadium and was substituted for Oleg Markov.

The defender had missed all the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons after rupturing his left ACL in early 2019 then partially tearing his proper in August 2020, however returned to play his function in wins over Sydney and Fremantle.

“Probably can give you information that we’re not fearing the worst,” coach Stuart Dew stated.

“So it’s obviously a knee injury but at this point, we think it’s not the worst-case. So we’ll just have to wait and see from there and we feel for Rory.

“He’s been integral when he is come again in he and makes gamers higher round him nevertheless it’ll be a chance for another person.”

Jy Farrar (concussion) missed the second half, with the Suns fighting out the 19-point loss wit three on the bench.

“I have not had a heap of time to test on Jy however that is (a typical concussion) the knowledge to this point,” Dew stated.

“Credit to our guys. I feel for all of the second half we have been down one.

“Our guys will take a lot of goodness out of that in terms of the fact that they were able to fight on under duress, and keep coming.”

Dew delighted in an excellent efficiency from teenager Joel Jeffrey, who performed regardless of the loss of life of a member of the family in the course of the week and booted 5 objectives, together with a spectacular overhead kick.

“We’ve seen it on the track, he puts the work in. So I think he’ll get more belief,” Dew stated.

“Because we’ve been pretty keen to get Joel in once he had some continuity in his game and some consistency and I think we saw today what he’s capable of.

“We assist Joel and have been guided by Joel and his household in what he needed and he made them very proud in the present day.”

Gold Coast are actually 4-6 forward of video games in opposition to Hawthorn and North Melbourne within the Northern Territory.