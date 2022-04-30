Super agent Mino Raiola dies aged 54 after long illness

Mino Raiola, the influential and sometimes controversial sports activities agent to a few of soccer’s largest gamers, has died. He was 54.

Raiola died after a protracted sickness, his household confirmed on Saturday. He had been present process therapy at Milan’s San Raffaele hospital, the place he was visited by Zlatan Ibrahimović this week. Raiola underwent surgical procedure in January however it was mentioned on the time that it was not life-threatening.

“In infinite sorrow, we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent that ever was,” learn a publish from “The Raiola Family” on his social media accounts.

“Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it.”

Raiola was the agent of stars equivalent to Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba, in addition to Ibrahimović.

He was well-known for getting his gamers big-money strikes but additionally drew the ire of soccer managers, together with Alex Ferguson after he negotiated Pogba’s switch from Manchester United to Juventus in 2012.

He additionally handled Pogba’s return to United in 2016 for a then-world-record price of €105 million of which Raiola earned €27 million. He was paid hundreds of thousands extra by Pogba and United.

Raiola was within the strategy of negotiating Haaland’s anticipated transfer away from Borussia Dortmund this summer season, with Manchester City considered one of a number of doable locations for the Norwegian starlet.

Raiola additionally oversaw the departure of Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from childhood membership AC Milan to Paris Saint-Germain final yr. Mario Balotelli was one other of his shoppers.

“Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed,” added the announcement of his loss of life.

“Mino’s mission of making football a better place for players will continue with the same passion.”

Italian and worldwide media broadly reported on Thursday that Raiola had died however that was categorically denied to The Associated Press by his company and later refuted apparently by Raiola himself on social media.

It was additionally wrongly reported he had died in January when he was taken to the hospital for what was later confirmed as “ordinary medical checks that require anaesthesia.”

Raiola was born within the southern Italian metropolis of Nocera Inferiore however moved to the Netherlands after lower than a yr.

He labored as a waiter in his father’s Italian restaurant whereas at highschool and went on to check legislation for 2 years at college.

Raiola was a youth workforce soccer participant and administrator earlier than beginning his profession as a sports activities agent by helping within the switch of Dutch gamers to overseas golf equipment.

He was not often removed from controversy or the limelight — very similar to a number of of the gamers he represented. Raiola in contrast FIFA to a mafia group in 2013 and known as the governing physique’s then-president Sepp Blatter a “demented dictator.”

Along with fellow “super agents” Jorge Mendes and Jonathan Barnett, Raiola threatened FIFA with authorized motion over plans for a cap on switch funds in 2020.