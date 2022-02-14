Super Bowl 2022 Live Updates: Kupp Puts the Rams Up by 10

More than $500,000 poured into the Athens County Food Pantry after Joe Burrow spoke about youngsters being hungry.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been the motive force of an unlikely playoff run, which has reinvigorated Cincinnati’s long-suffering followers, rekindled outdated touchstones just like the Ickey Shuffle and “Who Dey” chants and given this season’s Super Bowl a uncommon true underdog story.

But in Burrow’s hometown, Athens, Ohio, the ascent could have a extra lasting affect.

The Bengals’ Super Bowl run has been a boon for the Athens County Food Pantry, which has been reworked by the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief fund. The fund has helped elevate greater than $1.5 million to assist feed these struggling in southeast Ohio, the state’s poorest area.

“It speaks volumes that people got the message,” stated Karin Bright, the president of the Athens County Food Pantry. “Maybe they didn’t realize the depth of the problem, but it’s made such an impact on the awareness of food insecurity in this area.”

More than $53,000 got here in in the course of the first week after the Bengals beat Kansas City within the A.F.C. title recreation. Many of these donations have been for $9 (Burrow’s uniform quantity), $31 (the variety of years between the Bengals’ Super Bowl appearances) or $56 (that is the 56th version of the sport). Some have been within the a whole lot and 1000’s of {dollars}.

The impetus for the giving dates again somewhat greater than two years in the past when Burrow, in his 2019 speech after winning the Heisman Trophy, delivered an emotional, eloquent nod to these struggling within the area the place he was raised.

Though he grew up in relative privilege — the son of a school soccer coach and an elementary faculty principal — Burrow noticed the poverty round him, which was evident within the trailers on the backside of the hill by his highschool.

“I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school,” Burrow stated in his Heisman speech, choking up as he spoke. “You guys can be up here, too.”

Within weeks, a web-based fund-raising account had introduced in additional than $500,000. Shortly after the Bengals drafted Burrow with the highest decide in 2020, he agreed to lend his title to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund. Through a partnership with Appalachian Ohio, a philanthropic group within the area, an endowment helps to remodel the mission of the meals pantry, Bright stated.

The meals pantry’s annual finances was $80,000 earlier than Burrow’s speech, the funds going largely to baggage of groceries that might be distributed three days per week from 10 a.m. to three p.m. If meals ran out, folks had been requested to come back again on the following distribution day.

“Now, we don’t run out,” Bright stated. “We don’t tell people, ‘Sorry, come back next week.’”