Super Bowl 2022 LIVE updates: Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in California

We’re not far off seeing the Super Bowl avengers take to the stage, however earlier than Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre ship their half-time present, let’s take a stroll down reminiscence lane.

From uncovered nipples to awkward dancing sharks, the Super Bowl half-time present has offered numerous TV touchdowns through the years, whereas additionally serving up a number of forgettable performances.

HIT: Michael Jackson, 1993

The King of Pop turned one of many first ‘famous faces’ to sort out the Super Bowl halftime present, after the disastrous 1991 efficiency by New Kids on the Block. Jackson blew the gang away with a medley of his hits together with Billie Jean, Black or White, We Are the World and Heal the World.

Michael Jackson performs throughout halftime on the 1993 Super Bowl. Credit:Mike Powell /Allsport/Getty

MISS: Janet Jackson and Nipplegate, 2004

From one Jackson to a different, simply probably the most controversial Super Bowl halftime present ever, the 2004 efficiency will probably be eternally remembered because the time all of us noticed Janet Jackson’s nipple.

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake throughout their notorious efficiency on the 2004 Super Bowl. Credit:AP

Mid-way via the efficiency, Janet was joined by Justin Timberlake. But issues took a flip when a choreographed transfer resulted in Timberlake exposing Jackson’s left breast in the course of the broadcast.

HIT: Prince, 2007

Considered the best Super Bowl half-time present of all time, Prince had the climate gods on his facet when he stepped onto the stage in 2007. He belted out the primary few bars of Purple Rain after which, as if on cue, the heavens opened and a torrential downpour commenced.

HIT: Beyonce and Destiny’s Child, 2013

Beyonce acquired the nod to carry out at Super Bowl XLVII and and determined to deliver a few previous buddies alongside for the journey: former Destiny’s Child buddies Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland. The trio carried out a medley of their hits together with Bootylicious and Survivor. Michelle and Kelly then lent a hand on Beyonce’s mega-hit Single Ladies.

MISS: Katy Perry and the Left Shark, 2015

Katy Perry’s half-time present turned a part of NFL folklore because of a barely out of time performer in a shark go well with. Standing on to Katy’s left was Bryan Gaw, eternally often known as Left Shark. Try as he would possibly, Left Shark was unable to maintain up with Katy and the remainder of the troupe, remaining a number of beats behind for the complete efficiency.

HIT: U2, 2002

Coming only a few months after the tragedy of 9/11, U2 used their Super Bowl second to honour those that misplaced their lives. Beginning their set with Beautiful Day, the band then segued into MLK whereas displaying the names of those that handed away on an enormous display behind the stage. Bono ended the set by ripping his jacket open to disclose an American flag.