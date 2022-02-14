Super Bowl champs’ nights get wilder

The LA Rams are the Super Bowl champions however after ticking that field, the wives and girlfriends made the day even crazier.

A wild 23-20 Super Bowl win has simply been the beginning for the NFL champion LA Rams after their victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

A back-end-forth sport that was determined by a Rams landing with lower than 90 seconds left made the LA franchise the second consecutive — and second in historical past — staff to not solely play, but win a Super Bowl at their home stadium.

Stream all of the motion from Super Bowl LVI with ESPN on Kayo. Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams Live Monday 14th Feb from 10AM. New to Kayo? Try 14-days free now >

But because the SoFi Stadium and all of Los Angeles misplaced their minds for the Rams’ first Super Bowl victory in LA (the franchise earlier received in 1999 because the St Louis Rams), there was lots taking place off the sphere in addition to a associate went into labour and the match ended with another ring than anticipated.

Before the sport, even music celebrity Drake was involved that Rams huge receiver Odell Beckham Jr wasn’t going to have the ability to play to be on the delivery of his first little one.

Beckham and his girlfriend, Lauren Wood, expect any day now.

Drake had $A1.7 million value of bets in Bitcoin on the Rams to win and win slightly below $3.2m.

OBJ was requested concerning the wagers earlier than the match and mentioned “Man, I’ve got to come through for him”.

Unfortunately, Beckham didn’t have a fantastic day after scoring the primary landing, collapsing with a knee damage within the second quarter after struggling to get to his toes and missed the remainder of the sport.

But it was not Beckham Jr.’s child the Rams wanted to fret about.

Fellow huge receiver Van Jefferson took 4 catches for 23 yards however through the sport, his spouse Samaria needed to be stretchered out of the stadium.

The pair have been anticipating their second little one in a matter of days however the pleasure of the Super Bowl proved an excessive amount of.

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue tweeted that Jefferson “grabbed his daughter as she and his dad came into the field and sprinted through the locker room and is heading to the hospital right now. Samaria, his wife, is having their son and was rushed to the hospital midgame as she went into labour.”

The NFL Network’s Bridget Condon tweeted: “I’m pretty sure I just saw Van Jefferson’s wife leaving the stadium on a stretcher about to have their baby. Talk about dedication.”

The pair have been highschool sweethearts and are already mother and father to a five-year-old daughter named Bella.

The was not all as Rams security Taylor Rapp made the very best day of his life even higher, proposing to his long-time girlfriend Dani Johnson.

It was a sure by the way in which.

The 24-year-old Rapp and Johnson have been collectively since earlier than he started his faculty profession in 2016 having dated since highschool.

Rapp had seven tackles within the Super Bowl victory.

A 3rd 12 months participant for the Rams, he enters the ultimate 12 months of his contract subsequent 12 months

He posted the video of his proposal in his Instagram Stories, captioning it “two rings”.

But he additionally posted an image of his latest love on his Instagram web page.