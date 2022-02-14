Super Bowl LVI live updates: National anthem outrage

Super Bowl LVI has begun with an “embarrassing” second the place the nationwide anthem performances have been rocked by a TV error.

The greatest day on America’s sporting calendar has arrived.

As typical, the bizarre, fantastic and wacky tales away from the sport itself have dominated the build-up to the Super Bowl LVI showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams on the Rams’ dwelling floor of SoFi Stadium.

However, the world’s focus has now shifted to the motion on the sector with the Rams scoring the primary factors of the sport.

The Rams lead 13-10 at half time.

‘Insult’ in nationwide anthem bungle

There has been an unlucky begin to Super Bowl LVI with a TV error inflicting some outrage.

There was a second that angered followers in the course of the pre-match nationwide anthem when nation singer Mickey Guyton was broadcast on the display when artist Jhene Aiko was starting her efficiency of America The Beautiful.

The digital camera as a substitute confirmed Guyton who was scheduled to carry out the nationwide anthem instantly after Aiko’s efficiency.

The broadcast additionally titled the mistaken imaginative and prescient of Guyton by placing ‘Jhene Aiko’ on the backside of the display.

Both artists smashed their songs — however the focus for a lot of turned to the TV mistake.

VICE News reporter Alexis Johnson posted on Twitter the second was “weird” and “all bad” with a face palm emoji.

Los Angeles Times reporter Matt Wilhalme mentioned it was “embarrassing”.

Fox News TV anchor Kristi Coleman wrote on Twitter: “Jhene Aiko is not Mickey Guyton. What an insult”.

Scary second famous person helped off the sector

Rams receiver Odell Beckham wanted to be taken from the sector after he struggled to get again to his ft following a play within the second quarter.

Beckham appeared to injure his left knee and was seen clutching it as he grimaced on the bottom.

He was taken to the locker room to obtain medical remedy.

The Rams advised NBC Beckham was “questionable” to return.

Wild gamble provides Bengals their first landing

Cincinnati scored off an unbelievable play the place operating again Joe Mixon tried his first ever throw within the NFL.

It was an enormous second for him to provide you with an ideal go — after going 5 seasons within the NFL with out a single throw.

The Bengals caught Los Angeles off guard with the play and Mixon discovered Tee Higgins within the endzone.

It bought the Bengals again to inside three factors with the rating at 13-10.

Rams take early lead

Los Angeles has accomplished a 75-year drive to attain a second landing off the again of one other straightforward go from Matthew Stafford.

Stafford discovered Cooper Kupp large open within the endzone after the Rams brilliantly offered a pretend hand-off.

It put the Rams forward 13-3 within the second quarter.

It got here after he Rams took a 7-0 lead mid-way by the primary quarter when Odell Beckham popped as much as catch a pleasant go from Stafford within the endzone.

Beckham’s catch accomplished a medical drive from the Rams, which included a 20-yard achieve throughout a play the place Stafford discovered Cooper Kupp on third down.

Tom Brady has jokes

Retired NFL legend Tom Brady has dropped a hilarious gag with a Twitter publish that’s going viral.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was eradicated from the Playoffs final month, however — such is the informal manner he has routinely booked his crew a spot within the Super Bowl — he seems to have did not replace his calendar notifications.

He posted a screenshot of his cellphone, exhibiting a reminder the Super Bowl was occurring as we speak — simply not involving him.

Fans lose it as over famous person’s daring arrival

Joe Burrow has arrived on the Super Bowl with an outfit that sends a press release.

The star quarterback confirmed as much as the stadium casually striding inside with an eye catching silver and black swimsuit with a black prime hat finishing his ensemble.

Dripping with swagger, Burrow’s outfit was quickly the discuss of social media.

Teammate Joe Mixon did his finest to upstage Burrow.

NFL famous person’s child might value Drake $3.2m

Drake is maybe the one individual extra nervous in regards to the start of Odell Beckham Jr.’s baby than the person himself.

The Los Angeles Rams large receiver is “on standby’’ as he looks ahead to his first Super Bowl, and also the birth of his first child.

Beckham and his girlfriend, Lauren Wood, are expecting any day now.

The former Giants first-round pick did not want to dwell on what decisions he would have to make if the baby’s birth and the blockbuster game coincide.

“I don’t need you to put that energy in the air about the Saturday night or the Sunday thing,’’ Beckham said.

“I think God has a different plan. I don’t need it during the Super Bowl. I want to see my child being born, so I’m on watch.

“You have two of the biggest blessings, two once-in-a-lifetime moments and opportunities all happening at the same time.”

Drake will likely be praying Wood doesn’t go into labour this week – the Canadian rapper has positioned practically AU$1.7 million value of bets in Bitcoin on the Los Angeles Rams and their star receiver in Sunday‘s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Man, I’ve bought to return by for him,” Beckham laughed when requested in regards to the wagers.

“I‘ve got to come through for him, but ultimately, bro, I just want to be able to hold that trophy up, look your brothers in the eyes like, ‘Man, we did it.’ And just feel that joy. … Honestly, I feel like if I play my game, I catch everything that comes my way, I make the plays, I stay locked in, one play at a time, all of those things are very possible.”

As revealed on his Instagram, Drake positioned six-figure bets on the Rams to win outright, and for Beckham to prime 62.5 receiving yards and rating no less than one landing.

“All bets are in on the family,” he captioned the publish.

If the rapper wins all three bets, he would obtain a complete payout of slightly below $3.2 million.

Super Bowl LVI preview

A star-studded Los Angeles Rams crew will search to disclaim the giant-killing Cincinnati Bengals a Hollywood ending within the Super Bowl on Monday AEDT as an NFL season filled with plot twists reaches its climax.

The first NFL championship recreation of the post-Tom Brady period sees the Rams play host at their gleaming AU$7.7 billion SoFi Stadium towards a Bengals facet chasing a primary Super Bowl crown.

Around 100 million Americans are anticipated to tune in for the largest annual occasion on the US sporting calendar, which kicks off at 10.30am AEDT

“It’s game day!” the National Football League proclaimed on Twitter. “It all comes down to this moment.”

The perfectly-scripted season finale will see a duel between two gifted quarterbacks enjoying within the Super Bowl for the primary time, with Rams veteran Matthew Stafford pitted towards the rising Bengals star Joe Burrow.

A Bengals victory would full one of the crucial placing turnarounds in NFL historical past.

Last season, the crew completed with 4 wins and 11 defeats, solely barely higher than their 2019 marketing campaign, which resulted in a dismal 2-14 document.

But underneath head coach Zac Taylor, and buoyed by the arrival of No. 1 draft decide Burrow in 2020, the Bengals are a crew reworked.

A dogged, never-say-die strategy characterised their post-season marketing campaign, which noticed them shock AFC prime seeds Tennessee earlier than one other upset on the street over mighty Kansas City sealed their Super Bowl berth.

Whether Burrow is afforded the time and area to craft yet one more Bengals upset is one other query altogether, nonetheless.

A porous offensive line allowed him to be sacked a whopping 9 occasions in the course of the playoff win over Tennessee.

That is a stat that the formidable Rams defence, led by the human wrecking ball Aaron Donald, one of the best defensive participant within the NFL, and veteran go rusher Von Miller, may have taken notice of.

On the offensive facet, in the meantime, the Rams have greater than sufficient weapons to puncture the Bengals defence.

The 34-year-old Stafford, enjoying in his first Super Bowl, has an array of targets to purpose for, together with Cooper Kupp, one of the best large receiver within the NFL this season, and Odell Beckham Jr., the charismatic former New York Giants and Cleveland Browns receiver who has flourished since becoming a member of the Rams in mid-season.

As properly as having fun with dwelling benefit, the Rams additionally get pleasure from having latest Super Bowl expertise.

Many members of Sunday’s line-up have been on the dropping facet when the Rams have been overwhelmed 13-3 by the New England Patriots within the Super Bowl in 2019.

Rams head coach Sean McVay – who at 36 years and 20 days outdated would turn into the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl with victory on Sunday — was upbeat after overseeing a last crew walkthrough Saturday.

“We’re very confident,” McVay mentioned. “We’re ready to go. There’s a good look in their eyes.

“I think there’s a good urgency, but also I just have a good feel about this team. I feel excited to watch them go and do their thing.”

The Rams will likely be enjoying in entrance of a packed crowd of 70,000, whereas the standard halftime music live performance will characteristic the likes of Eminem, Mary J.Blige and hip-hop icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar.

The capability crowd additionally contrasts with final season’s Super Bowl in Tampa, the place attendance was restricted to round 25,000 followers resulting from Covid-19.

While the Omicron variant surge is in retreat in Los Angeles, authorities require all attendees Sunday to offer proof of vaccination or a destructive Covid-19 take a look at, with masking obligatory.

– with AFP and New York Post