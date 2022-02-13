Super Bowl returns to where it all began

LOS ANGELES — You don’t wish to shut your eyes on the prime of this stadium as a result of it’s, because it normally is, a ravishing day in Southern California. The solar sits alone in a piercing blue sky, and it’s 80 levels in the course of February. It is the type of day that remembers one thing Rob advised Mike in “Swingers,” the quintessential L.A. film:

“Look out the window. It’s sunny every day here. It’s like manifest destiny.”

But for those who do shut your eyes right here, on the prime of this stadium — the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum — then you can begin to check the ghosts, all the issues which have occurred right here, witnessed by greater than 100,000 followers (its authentic capability) and 77,000 (which is what it seats now).

The 1932 Olympics had been right here; Babe Didrikson gained the javelin and the hurdles all the way in which down there, on the sector. Jackie Robinson performed soccer right here, for UCLA, and years later Reggie Bush performed brilliantly right here for USC. Carl Lewis gained all 4 of his gold medals right here in 1984. The Dodgers performed right here for 4 years whereas Dodger Stadium was being constructed, and the outfield dimensions had been hilarious — 440 toes to right-center, 251 to left, quick sufficient that they wanted to construct a 42-foot display.

“The first time I walked into the Coliseum,” Vin Scully advised me in 2013, “I wasn’t sure whether to gasp or to genuflect.”

This can be the place the place the fashionable NFL was born. In this home. On these grounds. Look down on the discipline: on one sideline on Jan. 15, 1967, Vince Lombardi prowled nervously, realizing he would by no means coach a extra pressure-packed recreation. His Green Bay Packers had been taking part in the Kansas City Chiefs of the AFL. The Packers didn’t simply wish to win the sport.

Packers quarterback Bart Starr throws a cross in the course of the first quarter of Super Bowl I towards the Chiefs. AP

They needed to win the sport.

They gained the sport, 35-10.

“I think the Kansas City Chiefs are a tough football team, but I don’t think the Chiefs compare to the teams in the NFL,” Lombardi stated afterward. “There, I said it. That’s what you wanted me to say, right?”

And thus was the sport as we all know it reworked eternally. It was, on that day in 1967, often known as the “AFL-NFL World Championship Game,” and retrofitted just a few years later as Super Bowl I.

Los Angeles is — as New York is aware of in addition to anyplace — thought of a city of sporting thievery. It stole the Rams from Cleveland, and later from St. Louis. It pilfered the Raiders from Oakland and the Chargers from San Diego. It robbed the Lakers from Minneapolis, and the Clippers from San Diego (by means of Buffalo).

But the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl was L.A. from Day 1. And so when the 56th model of the Big Game is performed Sunday at SoFi Stadium in close by Inglewood, will probably be a grand homecoming of kinds. SoFi is 11 miles away from the Coliseum — which, translated to L.A.-area site visitors, is anyplace from 25 minutes to 2 and a half days away — and when the Rams and Bengals convene there it would really feel like a giant deal as a result of it must be. Because the Super Bowl is the one factor L.A. can legitimately say it was in on from the beginning.

“Such a great setting,” Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford stated this week. “Such a great place to have such an important game.”

It is a part of Super Bowl legacy that the Packers-Chiefs recreation didn’t promote out, that there have been 30,000 empty seats on a textbook-perfect sunny day identical to this one. But that had extra to do with the sport than the town. By the time the Big Game returned for the second and last time, on Jan. 14, 1973, each one of many 90,182 seats was occupied to look at the Dolphins end off their excellent season towards the Redskins, 14-7 in Super Bowl VII.

After that the sport flirted with L.A., 5 instances going to Pasadena, to the Rose Bowl, together with Super Bowl XXI when the Giants gained their first Super Bowl. But Pasadena could be as much as an hour away. It isn’t L.A., similar because the Meadowlands isn’t New York City.

It took awhile, solely 49 years, for the Big Game to make it house once more. But house it’s. And what a house. Look out the window. It’s sunny every single day right here.