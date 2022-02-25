‘Super excited’: Team Girls Cup to kick start new era of Australian netball

A brand new period of Australian netball formally will get underway in the present day as the celebrities take to the courtroom forward of the Super Netball season.

The new period of Super Netball formally begins in the present day, when the pre-season Team Girls Cup will get underway in Melbourne.

The spherical robin-style match will happen in Melbourne from Friday to Sunday as Aussie netball followers get their first glimpse at how their favorite groups and gamers are shaping up forward of the 2022 Super Netball season.

Watch each recreation of the 2022 Suncorp Team Girls Cup Netball Pre-Season Live & Free on Kayo Freebies 25-27 Feb. Join free now and start streaming instantly >

All eight groups will play 4 video games in three days over the weekend, with the Team Girls Cup to culminate with the ultimate spherical of matches on Sunday afternoon.

In an enormous enhance to netball followers, each match of the Team Girls Cup will likely be accessible to stream dwell and free on Kayo Freebies as a part of a landmark new broadcast deal, so viewers don’t must pay to look at the motion.

Co-captain of the NSW Swifts Paige Hadley stated will probably be thrilling to be again out on courtroom and experimenting with totally different positional mixtures.

“The best thing about the pre-season tournament means we’re a little bit closer away from the actual season,” Hadley advised information.com.au.

“So super excited to get some games under our belt. It’s only less than five weeks now until the actual first game of the season. So looking forward to the weekend ahead and seeing what we can produce as a team and try some combinations out there.

“We travelled with 11 players so you’ll see some combinations, people in different positions depending on loading and that sort of stuff. You’ll see rotations and all that sort of thing.”

It could be a pre-season match however Hadley stated the Swifts, the reigning Super Netball champions, will likely be aiming to take out the Team Girls Cup whereas tinkering with their line-up.

“You don’t go into a game wanting to lose,” she stated.

“You go in to win so we’re definitely going to win but you’ll obviously see a change in structures, change in combinations and all those sort of things to be able to test them out now before we actually get to Round 1.”

Following the Team Girls Cup, the Super Netball season correct begins on Saturday March 26.

Team Girls Cup full schedule (all occasions AEDT)

Friday 25 February

NSW Swifts vs Sunshine Coast Lightning — 3pm

GWS Giants vs West Coast Fever — 4pm

Melbourne Vixens vs Queensland Firebirds — 5pm

Collingwood Magpies vs Adelaide Thunderbirds — 6pm

Saturday 26 February

Adelaide Thunderbirds vs West Coast Fever — 11am

GWS Giants vs Collingwood Magpies — 12pm

Sunshine Coast Lightning vs Queensland Firebirds

Melbourne Vixens vs NSW Swifts

Adelaide Thunderbirds vs GWS Giants — 5pm

West Coast Fever vs Collingwood Magpies — 6pm

Queensland Firebirds vs NSW Swifts — 7pm

Sunshine Coast Lightning vs Melbourne Vixens — 8pm

Sunday 27 February

4th in Pool A vs 4th in Pool B — 1pm

third in Pool A vs third in Pool B — 2pm

2nd in Pool A vs 2nd in Pool B — 3pm

1st in Pool A vs 1st in Pool B — 4.30pm