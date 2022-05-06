Super Giants aim to shore up playoff chances against struggling KKR
Knight Riders are positioned eighth with 4 wins from ten video games. If they lose on Saturday, they are going to be all however out of the race.
In Super Giants’ final two video games, they changed a struggling Manish Pandey with a bowler. That gave Deepak Hooda an opportunity to bat at No. 3, the place he notched up scores of 34 off 28 and 52 off 34.
Knight Riders put an finish to their five-match dropping streak with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, however there is no such thing as a finish to their issues. Their openers have not fired. Their bowlers, aside from Sunil Narine, have had blended returns. They have even dropped two of their retained gamers, Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy.
However, if their bowlers can dismiss Rahul and Quinton de Kock early, they’ll shock Super Giants, as loads of different match-ups are of their favour.
Avesh did not play Super Giants’ final match as he had simply recovered from a “small injury” and the franchise did not need him to play back-to-back video games. But after an additional hole of six days, he ought to be again within the XI on Saturday. If so, Okay Gowtham must miss out.
Lucknow Super Giants: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 KL Rahul (capt), 3 Deepak Hooda, 4 Marcus Stoinis, 5 Krunal Pandya, 6 Ayush Badoni, 7 Jason Holder, 8 Avesh Khan/Okay Gowtham, 9 Mohsin Khan, 10 Dushmantha Chameera, 11 Ravi Bishnoi
Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 B Indrajith (wk), 2 Aaron Finch, 3 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 4 Nitish Rana, 5 Rinku Singh, 6 Andre Russell, 7 Anukul Roy, 8 Sunil Narine, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Shivam Mavi