Super Kings-Capitals match on schedule after rest of Capitals contingent returns negative tests

Sunday’s match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals on the DY Patil Stadium will go forward as scheduled after the Capitals contingent returned unfavorable Covid-19 exams.

Earlier within the day, a Capitals member reportedly examined constructive for Covid-19, following which all of the gamers and workers needed to bear a contemporary spherical of RT-PCR exams after being requested by IPL authorities to remain of their lodge rooms till additional discover.

The information was reported by the Indian Express, which stated that the one who examined constructive was sharing a room with one other participant. Both of them have since gone into isolation. No particulars, together with whether or not the particular person in query returned a constructive fast antigen check or a constructive RT-PCR check, may very well be confirmed.

The information was, nonetheless, unlikely to disrupt both the Capitals’ plans or that of the event.

As per the IPL guidelines, any particular person testing constructive within the event bubble would want to isolate for at least seven days. To re-enter the bubble, the particular person would want to return consecutive unfavorable PCR exams taken 24 hours aside.

Shaw hospitalised with a fever

Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has been admitted to a hospital due to a fever.