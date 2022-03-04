‘Super Over chal raha hai’ – MS Dhoni turns swaggy bus driver in new IPL 2022 advertisement





Cricket followers should have marked their calendars because the 2022 version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is ready to get underway on March 26. The fifteenth season of the competitors holds even better significance as not eight however 10 groups will combat for the celebrated title. Meanwhile, #YehAbNormalHai! Is the official hashtag of this yr’s IPL and the identical was revealed on Friday (March 4).

The official Twitter web page of IPL shared an commercial on Twitter which options Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni as a bus driver-cum-conductor. The advert apparently celebrates the pagalpan (craziness) of the followers for the gala competitors. Midway by way of the site visitors, driver Dhoni stops the bus to observe an IPL sport. The passengers haven’t any complaints to make as they’re comfortable to benefit from the sport.

MS Dhoni’s new avatar is all about swag

Dhoni’s new avatar is nothing however filled with swag because the clip went viral very quickly. “When it’s the #TATAIPL, fans can go to any extent to catch the action – kyunki #YehAbNormalHai! What are you expecting from the new season?” learn the caption of the clip.

Here’s IPL 2022 new commercial!

When it's the #TATAIPL, followers can go to any extent to catch the motion – kyunki #YehAbNormalHai! What are you anticipating from the brand new season?@StarSportsIndia | @disneyplus pic.twitter.com/WPMZrbQ9sd — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Dhoni, who retired from worldwide cricket in August 2020, is now solely seen in IPL. As CSK endured a horrendous marketing campaign in IPL 2020, many questioned the wicketkeeper-batter’s place within the workforce. However, the veteran silenced his critics by taking the workforce to their fourth title within the subsequent season. Hence, CSK will step into the competitors as defending champions.

Dhoni, who was CSK’s second retention after Ravindra Jadeja, can have some extent to show as his bat hasn’t talked a lot for the reason that final couple of seasons. Meanwhile, IPL 2022 can be an prolonged affair with the ultimate being scheduled to happen on May 29. Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are the 2 new groups as for the very first time since 2011, 10 groups can be in motion in an IPL season.









