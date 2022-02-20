Super subs rescue Manchester United against Leeds
“We had to fight back and stick together, we knew it was a tough place to come but we knew we had qualities and could hurt them,” Maguire informed Sky Sports.
“We said at half-time we needed to score more in the second half and we managed to do that.”
Taking on their rivals from throughout the border in Lancashire and Greater Manchester for the primary time in entrance of followers at Elland Road within the Premier League in 19 years, Leeds began nicely and went shut by Jack Harrison early on.
As the environment calmed considerably, French midfielder Paul Pogba danced previous Adam Forshaw, squared for Cristiano Ronaldo, who appeared sure to attain from only a few metres out, however Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier acquired throughout to make a positive save.
United continued to develop into the match, and deservedly took the lead as Maguire climbed highest to go residence United’s first league objective from a nook since April 2021.
The objective that put United additional in entrance was a positive transfer from one finish of the pitch to the opposite, with Jadon Sancho, clipping the ball onto the top of Fernandes for his ninth league objective of the season.
There was a component of luck about Leeds’ first from Rodrigo, however United’s defending left a lot to be desired as Leeds scored their second.
The quantity ranges shot up as the house aspect sensed a well-known victory. But their leaky defence – solely Norwich City have conceded extra this season within the Premier League – was carved open once more on the counter, with Sancho the supplier for Fred, who lashed residence his third league objective of the marketing campaign.
Academy graduate Elanga, who gave the impression to be hit by one thing from the gang when celebrating Fred’s objective, slotted in his second Premier League objective, on the tip of one other Sancho cross, to seal Leeds’ destiny.
“After we got back level we had the chance to go 3-2 up and straightaway they went up and scored again,” Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa stated.
“We played better trying to get back into the game than when we were trying to keep a result. We have to defend better.”
Reuters
