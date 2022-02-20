Super subs rescue Manchester United against Leeds

“We had to fight back and stick together, we knew it was a tough place to come but we knew we had qualities and could hurt them,” Maguire informed Sky Sports.

“We said at half-time we needed to score more in the second half and we managed to do that.”

Taking on their rivals from throughout the border in Lancashire and Greater Manchester for the primary time in entrance of followers at Elland Road within the Premier League in 19 years, Leeds began nicely and went shut by Jack Harrison early on.

As the environment calmed considerably, French midfielder Paul Pogba danced previous Adam Forshaw, squared for Cristiano Ronaldo, who appeared sure to attain from only a few metres out, however Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier acquired throughout to make a positive save.

United continued to develop into the match, and deservedly took the lead as Maguire climbed highest to go residence United’s first league objective from a nook since April 2021.