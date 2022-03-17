Super tips for your 50s and beyond

To learn the way your tremendous is monitoring in direction of your private purpose, punch some figures into MoneySmart’s Superannuation Calculator. Another possibility is to speak to your accountant, monetary adviser, or tremendous fund, which is able to have the ability to let you know how your tremendous is progressing, in addition to how you might higher keep on observe.

“Most super funds will provide financial advice to their members,” says Deborah Potts, group government at tremendous fund Rest. “If you’re after advice on relatively simple things, such as voluntary contributions or investment options, this is generally provided at no additional cost to members. Some funds will also offer more comprehensive retirement planning for a fee.”

Consolidate your tremendous

If you may have a couple of tremendous fund, you’re in all probability paying extra in charges than you must.

Consolidating your funds into one fund is simple. Be conscious, nonetheless, of any insurance coverage you would possibly lose if you go away a fund. If you’re over 60 or have an current medical situation, it is likely to be tough to get that very same insurance coverage elsewhere.

If you want to declare a tax deduction for private contributions, please lodge a discover of intent to assert a tax deduction along with your authentic fund earlier than leaving your fund.

Save on charges by consolidating your tremendous. Credit:Getty Images

Increase your contributions

If you’re in your 50s, “make hay while the sun shines” might be a reasonably good rule to observe. Putting extra

of your earnings into tremendous can increase your nest egg and provide tax advantages too.

Ways of constructing further contributions embody salary-sacrificing, by which you ask your employer to place extra of your pre-tax pay into your tremendous account. These are known as concessional contributions and are taxed at 15 per cent, making them typically tax-effective for those who earn greater than $37,000 a 12 months.

You may also make non-concessional contributions, out of your after-tax pay. Both concessional and non-concessional contributions have annual limits, however the carry-forward and the bring-forward guidelines could assist you to entry unused limits from previous and future years.

Think about danger

As you close to retirement, chances are you’ll begin eager about danger otherwise.

“A good starting question to ask yourself is: if markets fell tomorrow, what impact would that have on my retirement plans?” Potts says. “Maybe you could cope with some losses, or maybe you want to protect what you’ve gained. As you near retirement, you obviously have less time to rebound, so you might want to consider more conservative investments that offer lower returns, at lower risks.”

By partaking along with your tremendous sooner moderately than later, you might set your self on the trail to realize your finest retirement consequence. While it’s vital to plan to your retirement, it’s additionally vital to be sure to’re getting essentially the most out of what your fund has to give you as a member.

There are many issues to contemplate when deciding which fund is best for you, similar to digital companies, recommendation companies, insurance coverage providing, funding returns, and charges. Some funds, similar to Rest, are profit-to-member, which suggests as an alternative of paying income to shareholders, income return to their members largely within the type of decrease administrative charges. As a member, this might imply extra money in your pocket.

All of this stuff can play an element in serving to you to take management of your tremendous, and attain your retirement objectives.

*Pre-tax wage earnings of just below $65,000 every year. Super assure contribution price will increase according to present regulation, from 9.5% to 12% in 2025-26. Contributions tax is 15%. Investment returns (nominal), earlier than funding charges and taxes, are 6.7% (funding charges are 0.7 per cent of belongings, and the tax price is 4.5 per cent).

Administration charges are $100 every year.

Insurance premiums are $100 every year.

Product issued by Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Limited. Consider whether it is acceptable for you and browse the PDS and TMD out there at rest.com.au/pds earlier than deciding to affix or keep.