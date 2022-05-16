Superannuation pool has already been drained, PM

Sean Kelly (“Albanese gets his story straight”, May 16) underlines an age-old dictum that actions communicate louder than phrases. In Morrison’s case, inaction overturns a regulation of physics in that for as soon as inaction will produce an reverse and equal response – subsequent Saturday when the voters dumps his authorities. Fred Jansohn, Rose Bay I agree with Sean Kelly, it was refreshing to listen to our would-be PM reply so succinctly, “Absolutely.” Conversely, if Morrison was actually a bulldozer he would have proven us a transparent path to the longer term, with these glass ceilings smashed and susceptible folks not residing in concern of a compelled handshake throughout a catastrophe. But what we’re left with is simply one other poor advertising and marketing trick. Like a bulldozer, it simply received’t fly. Geoff Nilon, Mascot I agree with Sean Kelly that Scott Morrison makes use of his self-confessed bulldozing behaviour to stifle opposition to his inaction, quite than to push by means of progressive coverage change. Gordon Lambert, Kiama Downs Sean Kelly nailed it when he contended that Anthony Albanese with one phrase, “absolutely”, modified from a stuttering politician to an advocate for the actual folks. The function of the Morrison authorities, apart from being dragged kicking and screaming to handle the pandemic, after which solely passing a lot of the accountability to the states, has been to do nothing. Unlike the smirk and mirrors on provide from the federal government, Albanese and his proficient assist staff do have plans for working folks. Max Redmayne, Drummoyne As Sean Kelly factors out, what Morrison didn’t do will not be talked about, so there’s nothing to take accountability for. It is difficult to search out the psychological power essential to decode Morrison’s labyrinthine meanderings. Mark Porter, New Lambton

We ought to word that Morrison’s promise to vary is simply phrases. Instead of judging who deserves our vote primarily based on what they are saying within the final week of the marketing campaign, we must always contemplate their actions over the previous a number of years. And the proof is that regardless of all his phrases, Morrison received’t change. He’ll simply do what he’s all the time achieved – nothing. And then he’ll blame another person. David Rush, Lawson Several of my previous letters have been important or poked enjoyable at Morrison, Abbott and Dutton. I promise to be kinder sooner or later to those MADmen. Oops, sorry, it appears I simply can’t assist myself, and I believe it’s the identical with Scotty. Joan Brown, Orange A protected seat equals poor service The identification of the Illawarra as one of many worst-performing property within the rail community isn’t a surprise (“Public transport revenue ‘stagnating’ as costs mount”, May 16). Few trains, (particularly out of peak occasions), unreliable timetables, fewer stops at native stations, stations left unsupervised and poor automotive parking depart potential commuters trying elsewhere (usually to vehicles). Provide a correct service and commuters will come (our highway and site visitors issues within the northern suburbs of the Illawarra are even worse). But my want to be a swinging seat with a great deal of pork-barrelling stays unheeded. We stay forgotten. Janice Creenaune, Austinmer Considering projected inhabitants will increase, site visitors gridlock, deteriorating metropolis air high quality and greenhouse gasoline commitments, every little thing attainable needs to be achieved to encourage extra commuters onto public transport. A levy on automobiles getting into the CBDs and elevated parking charges might generate income to subsidise public transport. What shouldn’t be achieved is to extend fares. Overcrowding because of elevated patronage throughout peak durations might be alleviated by growing the size of the off-peak interval to say 9.30am to 4pm and additional cut back the off-peak fare. Public transport is a necessary service and will by no means be anticipated to earn appreciable income. Geoff Harding, Chatswood

On a highway to congestion The pleas of federal MP Jason Falinski wanting re-election by promising a toll-free motorway to the northern seashores are uncovered as self-serving, by his personal argument (“Mackellar MP takes aim over toll locations”, May 16); individuals are fed up with the site visitors congestion we’ve, even after the development of many fantastic new city motorways. He avoids the plain, that it’s not city motorways that cut back site visitors congestion: environment friendly public transport does this. Selling off trains and buses to personal operators, as his state get together is hell-bent on doing, will rob this state of the deep funding in public transport that different cities worldwide have. He needs to be promising mild rail, trains or extra frequent public buses to resolve the northern seashores’ highway congestion. Barry Laing, Castle Cove Wouldn’t it do extra for the state to have a quick rail tunnel by means of the Blue Mountains than decide to an 11 kilometre highway tunnel? Ivan Head, Burradoo Want much less of me? Elect me Scott Morrison, a bulldozer who has vowed to vary his methods, is now asking us to re-elect him in order that he can keep out of our lives (“PM vows to stay out of voter’s lives. It might not be his decision”, May 16) This late building of the actual Scott Morrison reeks of desperation and he dangers having his dogma run over by his karma. Lyn Savage, Coogee

Jacqueline Maley suggests Morrison first must get re-elected to get out of our lives. There is another answer. Leo Oostveen, Murarrie (Qld) Dishonorable member Anthony Albanese says, “I believe [politics] is an honourable profession”. Bravo! (“Albanese’s agenda: Rebuild respect”, May 16). I’m certain most individuals getting into politics have honourable intentions. But to get forward in a celebration department, they quickly discover they should be a part of a faction and presumably organise a little bit of branch-stacking. If they win preselection, they may want marketing campaign cash from somebody. If their get together is in authorities, and they’re attempting to win a marginal seat, they could depend on pork-barrelling to win. After they’re elected, they could have to do “favours” for his or her monetary backers. The end result? Not very honourable politicians. Bring on a federal ICAC with tooth. Geoff Black, Caves Beach You’ve made up my thoughts My voting intentions had been crystallised by the federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley, whose legal professionals argued within the Sharma case that the federal authorities doesn’t owe an obligation of care to younger folks. I think about that fails to resonate with most individuals. Those who’ve been affected by droughts, fires and floods of the previous few years should have been rolling their eyes. Alison Sardelic, Daruka

Biloela and the Murugappan household (Letters, May 16) are the explanations I will probably be voting Labor. John McLachlan, Oatlands Truth will shine out This piece (“News Corp’s biased reporting ultimately backfires”, May 16) displays the age-old Buddha truism that “three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth”. Steve Ngeow, Chatswood Conservatism’s chasm In August 1999, I lower out a letter to the Herald. Today I dug it out. It was written in response to an opinion piece by P. P. McGuiness. Here’s an excerpt: “The reason there is no real intellectual conservative movement in Australia is that, in conservatism, there is simply nothing to be intellectual about. Conservatism is what’s left over after you have stopped thinking. It’s the mental activity that takes place in the heads of people whose blood has cooled, whose passions have stilled and whose sole remaining goal is to ensure that everyone else makes the same rule-obeying decisions they have.” So, sure, it’s time for the Biloela household to return residence (Letters, May 16). Likewise, Julian Assange and others, together with the author of the letter, Sean Turnell, nonetheless in jail in Myanmar. Fiona Hibberd, North Ryde

In tune with Ukraine Congratulations to Ukraine on Eurovision (“Ukraine the resounding winner of Eurovision”, May 16). I might like to play the music in Vladimir Putin’s ear 24 hours a day. I hope Eurovision invitations Taiwan subsequent 12 months. Mokhles Sidden, South Strathfield We have produced such international pop stars as Olivia Newton-John, the Bee Gees, the Kid Laroi and INXS, so we must always fare a bit higher than fifteenth at Eurovision. Jeff Apter, Keiraville Perhaps the sympathy vote decided Eurovision. Not the very best act however nice for a rustic needing some excellent news. Denis Suttling, Newport Beach Shelter swelter