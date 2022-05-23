Sports
Superbet Poland chess: Viswanathan Anand finishes overall joint second | Chess News – Times of India
WARSAW: Former world champion Viswanathan Anand had a reasonable run on the second day of the Blitz part to complete general joint second within the Superbet Rapid and Blitz Poland chess event right here on Monday.
He posted three wins on Monday over Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Poland) within the twenty seventh and last spherical, Richard Rapport (Hungary) and Kirill Shevchenko (Ukraine) to go together with three attracts however as many defeats harm his probabilities of successful the general title.
Polish star Jan-Kryzstof Duda emerged general winner with 24 factors whereas Anand and Levon Aronian completed equal second with 23.5 factors adopted by Fabiano Caruana (USA) on 23 factors.
Duda scored a dramatic win from a shedding place towards Kirill Shevchenko to take the highest prize.
The Indian ace had earlier on Saturday received the Rapid part comfortably with a spherical to spare.
The veteran Indian GM, who received three matches, drew 4 and misplaced two on day one of many Blitz competitors, had a foul begin on Monday, shedding to Duda in spherical 19. He had overwhelmed the Pole when the duo had met on Sunday.
He misplaced within the subsequent spherical to Anton Korobov in 26 strikes in a Sicillian variation recreation earlier than drawing with David Gavrilescu in spherical 21.
A win over Kirill Shevchenko within the twenty second spherical was adopted by a defeat by the hands of Aronian.
In spherical 24, he held Wesley So, one other American to a attract a 26-move affair. In the following spherical, he managed a draw towards the highly-rated Caruana earlier than scoring a win over an inconsistent Richard Rapport within the twenty sixth and penultimate spherical.
