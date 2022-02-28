Supercars star Scott McLaughlin stuns America with first IndyCar win

Three-time Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin celebrated his most interesting hour in America by profitable the primary IndyCar race since his US transfer.

New Zealand’s Scott McLaughlin roared to the primary IndyCar victory of his profession on Monday morning (AEDT) to win the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida.

The 28-year-old Team Penske driver claimed his maiden win after holding off a fierce problem from reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou of Spain in 1hr 51 min 27.34sec.

Watch each Practice, Qualifying & Race of the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship Live & Ad-Break Free During Racing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14-days free now >

McLaughlin, who began on pole, edged out Chip Ganassi Racing ace Palou by simply over half a second in an exhilarating end that noticed each drivers battling by heavy visitors.

“It was crazy, really struggled those last couple laps just to keep my head and then save the fuel and all that sort of stuff,” McLaughlin stated.

“But we did it … I can’t believe it.

“Thank you to Roger Penske for trusting me and giving me the opportunity to come here. He’s the one that calmed me down last year. He said, ‘Hey, it’s a long story, not a short one’.”

McLaughlin is a three-time Supercars champion in Australia and made his IndyCar debut again in 2020. On his third journey again to the race, he certified on pole place and made probably the most of his benefit, justifying his transfer to America’s iconic racing class.

Australia’s Will Power completed third as Penske drivers claimed two spots on the rostrum after the 100-lap race.

Palou in the meantime paid tribute to McLaughlin’s coolness below strain within the closing levels.

“It was really, really close, but I don’t think we had the pace he had today,” the Spaniard stated.

“He was on rails, and he knew where to go fast and where to obviously save some fuel at the end.

“I was just there trying to make some pressure so hopefully he made a mistake but no … Congrats to him, I’m super happy that he got his first win.”

Andretti Autosports’ US driver Colton Herta completed fourth forward of teammate Romain Grosjean in fifth.

McLaughlin’s compatriot Scott Dixon, chasing a record-equalling seventh IndyCar season crown, completed in eighth.

The second race of the season would be the XPel 375 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth on March 20.