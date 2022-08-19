Superfine wool shines in opening Western Wool Market

The opening wool market after the three-week mid-year recess resulted in losses throughout the micron ranges, however the first day’s falling costs gave solution to improved purchaser sentiment on day two.

Overall the nationwide providing of 55,363 bales resulted in 43,110 offered with the Fremantle sale providing 9078 bales and promoting 6007 with a pass-in charge of 33.8 per cent.

The Eastern Market Indicator closed down 45c/kg to 1342c because the Western Market Indicator fell 55c/kg to 1449c/kg.

Endeavour Wool Exports purchaser Steve Noa mentioned it was a really disappointing opening, however was anticipated from little dedication or curiosity from China in the course of the winter break.

“There is too much uncertainty around the world along with the ongoing China COVID risk of shut downs,” he mentioned.

“There’s no appetite to take on any risk at the moment so we’re not expecting a lot of good news in the short term.”

The high promoting lot in Fremantle got here from a three-bale consignment of 15 micron non-mulesed superfine wool, supplied from Hambach Grazing in Mt Barker that offered for 2965c/kg greasy via Westcoast Wool and Livestock.

The superfine wool measured a 74.1 per cent yield, with a size of 87mm and had 34 Newtons per kilotex for energy.

It was produced by Mt Barker farming couple Jaydan Smith and Stefanie Alo who’re comparatively new entrants in wool manufacturing.

Mr Smith has a few years expertise within the trade as a shearer and Ms Alo accomplished her woolclassing certificates IV from South Regional TAFE in Narrogin final 12 months.

It was the couple’s fourth woolclip after shopping for their 40 hectare Hambach Grazing property in 2019 and stocking it with superfine ewes sourced from Andrew Bradshaw at Tambellup.

Ms Alo mentioned they have been somewhat nervous in regards to the sale.

“It was hard to predict what the market would do,” she mentioned.

“We believed in the quality of our product and that there is a demand in sustainable grown non-mulsed wool.

“We’re very pleased about the good result and are motivated to grow more of this beautiful wool.”

Ms Alo mentioned they have been placing a whole lot of effort into animal welfare and sustainable farming practices at Hambach Grazing.

They signed as much as the SustainaWOOL Integrity System Scheme in June in an effort to have entry to extra markets like these in Europe.

SustainaWOOL was created in 2015 via collaboration of among the world’s main wool processors and specialists woolgrowers and consumers.

It was established as a mechanism to teach the wool-consuming world to grasp that uncooked materials suppliers of wool take the utmost care of their animals, their clip preparation obligations and the setting.

Ms Alo mentioned their 15 micron wool was shorn from a line of 11 month outdated weaners.

The purchaser of this consignment was Fremantle-based PJ Morris Wools.

PJ Morris Wools managing director Peter Morris mentioned the superfine wool can be processed on the 150-year-old Reda textile mill within the province of Biello in Italy, that has a heritage of manufacturing luxurious textiles together with advantageous males’s suiting materials and next-to-skin merchandise.

“Reda is one of the best mills in Italy, we purchased the 15-micron well grown consignment on behalf of Reda buyer Andrew Blanch,” he mentioned.

Westcoast Wool and Livestock auctioneer Danny Burkett mentioned the Hambach Grazing superfine clip introduced sturdy bidding competitors.

“It displayed all the characters of superfine wool and sold very well,” he mentioned.