Sports
Supernovas beat Velocity by 4 runs to win Women’s T20 Challenge | Cricket News – Times of India
PUNE: Supernovas gained the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 with a four-run victory over Velocity within the title conflict right here on Saturday.
This was the Supernovas’ third title triumph within the event.
Sent into bat, Supernovas posted a aggressive 165 for seven within the allotted 20 overs.
Deandra Dottin top-scored with a glowing 62 off 44 balls, whereas skipper Harmanpreet Kaur blazed away to a 29-ball 43.
Among the Velocity bowlers, captain Deepti Sharma completed with fantastic figures of two/20, whereas Kate Cross and Simran Bahadur too accounted for 2 wickets apiece.
In reply, Velocity completed at 161 for eight, with Laura Wolvaardt remaining not out on 65 off 40 balls.
Alana King was essentially the most profitable bowler for Supernovas, selecting up 3/32 in 4 overs.
Brief scores:
Supernovas: 165/7 in 20 overs (Deandra Dottin 62, Harmanpreet Kaur 43; Deepti Sharma 2/20).
Velocity: 161/8 in 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 65 not out; Alana King 3/32, Deandra Dottin 2/28, Sophie Ecclestone 2/28).
This was the Supernovas’ third title triumph within the event.
Sent into bat, Supernovas posted a aggressive 165 for seven within the allotted 20 overs.
Deandra Dottin top-scored with a glowing 62 off 44 balls, whereas skipper Harmanpreet Kaur blazed away to a 29-ball 43.
Among the Velocity bowlers, captain Deepti Sharma completed with fantastic figures of two/20, whereas Kate Cross and Simran Bahadur too accounted for 2 wickets apiece.
In reply, Velocity completed at 161 for eight, with Laura Wolvaardt remaining not out on 65 off 40 balls.
Alana King was essentially the most profitable bowler for Supernovas, selecting up 3/32 in 4 overs.
Brief scores:
Supernovas: 165/7 in 20 overs (Deandra Dottin 62, Harmanpreet Kaur 43; Deepti Sharma 2/20).
Velocity: 161/8 in 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 65 not out; Alana King 3/32, Deandra Dottin 2/28, Sophie Ecclestone 2/28).