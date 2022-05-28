Supernovas vs Velocity, Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 Final, Live score and updates: Supernovas take on Velocity in final – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Women’s T20 Challenge Final, Supernovas vs Velocity, Live rating and match updates: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the ultimate between Supernovas and Velocity.

PREVIEW: All eyes are on the Women’s T20 Challenge closing as Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas tackle Velocity this Saturday, 28 May. The two-time match champions will likely be trying to make a comeback after their current defeat on the Deepti Sharma-led Velocity.

On the opposite hand, Velocity can even be trying to finish the Women’s T20 Challenge with their maiden trophy. It will likely be an thrilling contest to be careful for as each groups look well-matched. While the Supernovas will likely be backing on Pooja Vastrakar and Deandra Dottin, Velocity will likely be hopeful that batters like Shafali Verma and Kiran Nagvire carry out as soon as once more.

When will the Supernovas vs Velocity match be performed?

The Supernovas vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 will happen on 28 May.

Where will the Supernovas vs Velocity match be held?

The Supernovas vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 closing will likely be held at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

What time will the Supernova and Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match begin?

The Supernovas vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 closing will start from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will likely be held at 7 pm on the identical day.

Where are you able to watch Supernovas vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The Supernovas vs Velocity match will likely be broadcast dwell on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout), Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports 1. The Supernovas vs Velocity encounter can even be streamed dwell on Disney+ Hotstar. You also can comply with firstpost.com to take a look at the dwell scores and commentary of the Supernovas vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 closing.

Complete Squads:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Muskan Malik, Sune Luus, Chandu V, Alana King, Priya Punia, Taniya Bhatia, Ayushi Soni, Pooja Vastrakar, Rashi Kanojia, Monica Patel, Mansi Joshi, Sophie Ecclestone, Meghna Singh.

Velocity: Deepti Sharma (captain), Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Simran Bahadur, P Chandra, Kate Cross, Keerthi James, Aarti Sharad Kedar, Natthakan Chantham, Maya Sonawane, Radha Yadav, Laura Wolvaardt, Shivali Shinde, Shafali Verma, Kiran Prabhu Navgire, Ayabonga Khaka.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score Update, Latest IPL Schedule 2022 and IPL 2022 Points table, Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.