Supersub Buhagiar saves Sydney in Vietnam

Supersub Trent Buhagiar has scored along with his first contact as Sydney FC drew their second successive match within the Asian Champions League group levels.

The Maltese striker got here on for Adam Le Fondre within the 58th minute with the Australian membership 1-0 down in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday, and struck a minute later from Anthony Caceres’ help, to degree the tie.

It was Buhagiar’s twenty first objective for the membership, however the first header.

The draw adopted Sydney’s goalless encounter with South Korean membership Jeonbuk on Saturday. That outcome regarded helpful on the time and appeared even higher after Jeonbuk beat Kevin Muscat’s Yokohama FM 1-0 on Tuesday.

Sydney and Yokohama now meet in back-to-back matches on Friday and Monday.

Hoang Ahn Gia Lai had misplaced their first group match 2-1 to Yokohama and had been instantly on the again foot as Sydney pressed early.

However, they survived and went forward after 26 minutes with a deflected 30-yard shot from Vu Van Thanh.

Sydney had been higher within the second interval and deserved their equaliser.

Gaolscorer Buhagiar revealed coach Corica was sad with the first-half show.

“We had a few chances in the first half at the start but they didn’t go our way,” mentioned Buhagiar. “The coach got into the boys at half-time and told us we need to do better. I thought we came out strong and were unlucky not to get a second.”

The complete group is being performed in Ho Chi Minh City between 16 April and 1 May with groups in Covid-19 bubbles. While Hoang Anh Gia Lia should not primarily based within the capital they’ve attracted a variety of help .